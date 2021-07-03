Megan Fox Wants To Be A Superhero! Marvel Or DC!? Which Hero Or Villain!?

Everyone knows Megan Fox! She used to be known as just a really attractive actress, or the girl from Transformers. These days, she’s actually sparked a huge conversation about sexualizing women in films. Not to mention talking about the way women are treated in Hollywood. So, for starters, good job Megan! It’s an important conversation. Second of all, Megan fox wants to join one of the Superhero franchises! Megan Fox wants to be a superhero!

Megan Fox has been in all kinds of projects! She’s probably most famous for her role in the Transformers franchise. She’s appeared in Two And A Half Men as well, though, and in the most recent live-action adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Stephen Amell actually joined her in the second Turtles moves.

Here’s one thing people might not know about Megan Fox, though. She’s been a lifelong fan of comic books and superheroes. Apparently, going forward in her career, Fox wants to take on fun and challenging roles. She’d also LOVE to join either the MCU or the DCEU!

Believe it or not, Fox has actually been in a DC movie before. Well, kind of. She was in the Jonah hex movie that not many people know about. Even fewer people realize that Jonah Hex is a DC property.

Unfortunately, the movie didn’t do super well. Okay, that’s an understatement. The movie did terribly and was also reviewed terribly, so it’s no wonder it never got a sequel. Still, we’d love to see Fox in a PROPER DC movie!

No matter which franchise she ends up with, if any, Fox wants to grow as an actor. She said previously while speaking to the Washington Post “I want to grow into myself as an actor. I feel like I spent a lot of years not doing that because I sort of checked out from Hollywood. Now I’m ready to grow into myself.”

If Megan Fox wants to be a superhero I’m 100% behind it.