Meat Loaf, Musician and Icon, Dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the iconic singer and actor, has passed away at the age of 74. The star, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, died yesterday with his wife Deborah at his side. His agent confirmed the sad news in a statement from his family, who did not reveal a cause of death:

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf was born in Dallas, Texas, on January 27th, 1947. He was well-known for his brilliant voice and highly theatrical performances that drew on his early experiences on stage in a Los Angeles production of Hair in the 1960s. He used these talents to write the ‘Bat out of Hell’ trilogy of albums (a total of six records) that have sold more than 50 million copies across the world.

Meat Loaf’s performance in ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ is one of his best-known roles, while he also appeared in films such as ‘Fight Club’, ‘Blow’, and ‘Marvin’s Room’. His most recent album was 2015′s ‘Braver Than We Are’.

Meat Loaf retired from music in 2017 after being diagnosed with a serious heart condition, but he vowed to make one final album.

The singer’s health had suffered for many years. He collapsed during a concert in 2016 and cancelled the remaining dates on his tour. He also battled alcohol abuse issues throughout his career.

He’s had memorable roles in Wayne’s World, Focus, The 51st State, and Tenacious D: Pick of Destiny.

Tributes have already begun pouring in on social media:

My friend interviewed Meat Loaf about ten years ago and he graciously signed a printed-out meme for me. A king. pic.twitter.com/ZmvRSxuViU — Caitlin Welsh (@Caitlin_Welsh) January 21, 2022

RIP, Meat Loaf. Thanks for being one of the reasons I fell in love with ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW in the first place. #RIPMeatLoaf pic.twitter.com/rMEPyPlVzT — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook out 10/20!) (@thehorrorchick) January 21, 2022

RIP Meat Loaf, 74.

One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022

I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century – https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022