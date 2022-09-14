Meadow Walker Reflects On Late Father Paul Walker On What Would’ve Been His 49th Birthday

Meadow created the Paul Walker Foundation in September 2015 on the occasion of what would have been her father’s 49th birthday. The foundation is dedicated to causes close to Walker’s heart, such as rescuing animals and studying marine biology.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul. I love you forever and miss you every day. New [Paul Walker Foundation] designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good,” Meadow Walker, 23, wrote before tagging the Paul Walker Foundation. The foundation is selling a T-shirt and hat bundle with all proceeds going towards its scholarship fund.

Meadow wrote, "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. He loves the ocean, helping animals in need, being there for people, and doing random acts of kindness. I am starting this foundation in order to keep my late father's legacy alive and share it with the world. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father."

Jordana Brewster, Walker’s Fast and Furious co-star, paid tribute to him during her wedding to Mason Morfit. The event included a display of cars from the movies, including the blue 1990s Acura Integra GS-R that Walker’s character drove in the original 2001 Fast movie. According to E! News, Brewster and Mortfit then drove off in said car. Meadow attended alongside other cast members Vin Diesel and Ludacris.

“Congratulations to my sister Jordana [Brewster] & Mason [Morfit],” Meadow gushed on Instagram on Sept. 4, alongside a video from the wedding. “The most beautiful celebration of love. I clearly had a blast. I love you so so much. Family forever.”

In October 2021, Meadow had her own wedding. After announcing their engagement in May, she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan two months later. Brewster was among the guests at the ceremony in the Dominican Republic, as Diesel served as her escort down the aisle.