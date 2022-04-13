MCU ‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3 Spoilers

Throughout this post, there are several Moon Knight episode three spoilers.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is teeming with gods. In Russell Crowe’s Zeus, the Eternals were alien robots who became legendary gods, Shang-Chi introduced Xian gods, and Moon Knight has now included the complete Egyptian Ennead into canon. The arrival of Greek deities in Thor: Love and Thunder will be teased.

The first two episodes introduced us to Khonshu and Ammit, who would go on to become the series’ main adversary. The result of the court has now revealed that the remaining Egyptian deities have secret avatars all over the world, thanks to a jury. Horus, Hathor, Isis, Bast (before in cat form in Black Panther), and Tefnut are just a few in the scene.

However, they will not get much of a chance to make an impact. Christian Bale will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher, who does pretty much what you’d expect given his name. In the comics, his “deicidal crusader” led to the enslavement, torture, and

However, the conclusion of Moon Knight episode three confirms that this new Egyptian pantheon will be important to the series as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and (possibly) Jake Lockley work together to prevent Ammit from bringing terrible judgment upon humanity.

On Wednesdays, the superhero thriller Moon Knight is shown on Disney Plus.