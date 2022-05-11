Is the House of M on the Day in ‘Doctor Strange 2?’

Published on May 11th, 2022 | Updated on May 11th, 2022 | By FanFest

This post contains major plot twists for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The conclusion of Wanda Maximoff’s Marvel Cinematic Universe arc was marked with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She’s been one of the most volatile heroes since her debut in Age of Ultron, beginning her career as a villain before partially contributing to the Sokovia Accords at the center of Civil War and being forced to make an absolutely brutal choice in Avengers: Infinity War.

Wanda didn’t react well to this, enslaving a population in WandaVision to let her live out her fantasy existence before going completely insane in the Multiverse of Madness attempting to retrieve it. Her apparent death is shown at the end of the film, but we never get to see a body.

Longtime fans of the character are hoping that one day we’ll see her most notorious comic arcs on screen: “House of M.” Wanda suffers yet another catastrophic mental breakdown in this, attempting to alter reality in order to recover her lost children. She eventually says the iconic words “No more mutants,” instantly removing the majority of the world’s mutants of their powers.

While some are on board:

We must all agree. Much of this story has been (kind of) previously addressed in WandaVision. Anyway, one of the driving forces behind the plot is that Marvel’s comics universe was overpopulated with mutants, and editorial felt they required a clean-up. The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t even introduced the X-Men yet,so Wanda immediately getting rid of them just doesn’t make sense.

But hey, we hope she’ll be back before long. Perhaps she’ll be able to get on the other side of a lunchbox again?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available to watch.