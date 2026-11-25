The Mavericks beat Denver 120–101 behind a 15-point surge before halftime, seven double-figure scorers and a strong response to Denver’s second-half run.

The Dallas Mavericks left Denver with a fourth straight win and control of their Emirates NBA Cup group. Dallas beat the Nuggets 120–101 on November 24 at Ball Arena. Cooper Flagg finished with 24 points and 12 assists, tying his career high in assists according to the Associated Press. Dallas improved to 3–0 in group play. The largest clue to the outcome appeared before halftime, when the Mavericks scored the final 15 points of the second quarter.

Eddie Sefko’s report for the Mavericks identifies the breadth of the supporting effort. Dallas had seven players reach double figures, turned Denver mistakes into quick scoring opportunities, and got an immediate contribution from P.J. Washington in a reserve role. It is a game worth revisiting because the scoreline and the point spread tell only part of what changed. Denver made a run after the break and cut into the lead. Dallas then built it again with lineups that could respond at both ends.

NBA highlights show Dallas’s win in Denver, including Cooper Flagg’s 24-point, 12-assist performance.

Where the lead came from

The Mavericks led 58–39 at halftime. The late second-quarter surge created a margin Dallas could keep in view while Denver had a chance to adjust. A run of that kind is easier to understand in parts. First count how many Denver possessions ended without a quality look, then see what Dallas did before its opponent could set up defensively. A fast basket can be a product of an earlier good possession on defense. It can also follow poor floor balance even when nobody is credited with a steal.

Dallas said it finished with 13 steals and 35 fast-break points. Caleb Martin accounted for five of those steals. Group totals like those are useful because they can show how defense changes the types of points available. A player who interrupts a pass can put a teammate into a situation where they need only to choose a lane. A teammate who is already in a good position can make that chance easier to finish. The highlight may center on the final shot, while the decision that started the sequence took place well before it.

Denver shot 40.5 percent, below the 49 percent average it brought into the game according to Dallas’ account. Nikola Jokić scored 18 points and Jamal Murray had 20. The shooting result is one outcome of the night. It does not show that Dallas forced every miss or that the same shot defense will produce the same number against another lineup. It does provide a concrete result to set beside the team’s disruptions and the rate at which those disruptions became Dallas chances.

How Denver made the second half interesting

Christian Braun gave Denver a path back with three consecutive three-pointers during a third-quarter stretch. Sefko reported that the home team came within three before Dallas rebuilt a double-digit cushion. The sequence matters because Dallas had recently experienced what can happen when a substantial lead stops creating good possessions. Against Denver, the lead had to be won a second time. The important evidence is the response after the gap narrowed, not just the totals at the end of the night.

Flagg’s 12 assists provide another way to follow that response. A scorer can change a defense’s behavior simply by reaching the same useful place twice. The next possession may give a teammate room before the ball even moves in that direction. A redistribution of touches can make those close sections of a game difficult for an opposing team to anticipate. An assist total records made shots rather than the precise pressure that produced them, but it is a good starting point for noticing where the next pass becomes available.

Washington’s move to the bench supplies another check on the idea that Dallas won with a single successful combination. The Mavericks reported that he scored 14 points before halftime and that Dallas was plus-32 during his minutes. The number describes how the five Dallas players on the floor performed while he was one of them. His scoring in the opening half is another piece of evidence about his contribution. Taken together, they explain why a game report can place a reserve near the center of a result without arguing that he produced the entire margin himself.

What the Cup result changes

Dallas improved to 11–7 overall and Denver fell to 10–6. The Cup record is a separate way of grouping some of the same regular-season games. Dallas is 3–0 in West Group A, and its own account lists two routes to winning the group. A Phoenix loss to Houston on Wednesday would put Dallas through, as would a Mavericks win against Phoenix on Friday. The group-play result therefore changes who can settle the standings before Dallas has to take the court again.

Fans following only the ordinary standings now have a useful reason to notice the Houston–Phoenix result. It belongs to the current qualification picture, while the timing and opposition of the Friday game remain distinct. A group-stage sweep can be an achievement without being necessary under every scenario. The Dallas team’s explanation establishes the two paths at the end of Tuesday’s play. The live standings can settle which route remains before the next game begins.

The film gives Dallas another kind of account of its progress. The team defended well enough to create possessions of a different quality, had multiple players who could score from those chances and maintained separation after Denver made a serious run. The standings will tell the Mavericks where they go in the Cup. Tuesday’s result gives them several pieces of basketball to try to repeat before they get there.

The league’s short recap provides a way to check the broad turning points, while a full replay gives more room to examine what happened on the possessions in between. Start with a stretch just before Denver’s lead-cutting response. It shows the conditions Dallas had created. Then check a stretch just after the gap reached three. That comparison is a better way to see how the Mavericks protected a useful lead than watching the opening run and jumping directly to the final score.

Sources

Mavericks knock out Nuggets for fourth consecutive win — Eddie Sefko, Dallas Mavericks, November 24, 2026

Nuggets lose to Mavericks in Emirates NBA Cup game — Denver Nuggets, November 24, 2026

Cooper Flagg has 24 points and 12 assists as Mavericks beat Nuggets 120–101 in NBA Cup contest — Pat Graham, Associated Press via Yahoo Sports, November 25, 2026 UTC

Game Recap: Mavericks 120, Nuggets 101 (Nov. 24) — NBA.com, November 25, 2026

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