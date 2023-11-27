Mary Carillo Net Worth: $18 Million

Category:Richest Athletes › Tennis Players

Net Worth: $18 Million

Salary:$2 Million

Date of Birth:Mar 15, 1957 (66 years old)

Place of Birth:Queens

Gender:Female

Height:6 ft (1.83 m)

Profession:Tennis player, Sports commentator

Nationality:United States of America

What is Mary Carillo’s Net Worth and Salary?

Carillo’s successful shift to tennis analysis and broadcasting on networks like ESPN, CBS, and NBC showcases her deep understanding of the sport and her ability to engage audiences with insightful commentary. Her versatility is further highlighted by her skillful reporting during Olympic Games coverage across multiple networks. This multifaceted approach to her career not only contributes to her financial success but also cements her reputation as a respected and versatile personality in sports media. Her journey from the tennis court to the broadcasting booth exemplifies the potential for athletes to reinvent their careers while leveraging their sports expertise.

Early Life

Mary Carillo came into the world on March 15, 1957, in the heart of New York City, born to parents Terry and Anthony. Among her siblings, she has a brother named Charles and a sister named Gina.

Tennis Career

Commencing her tennis career in 1977, Carillo actively participated in the WTA Tour until she decided to retire due to knee injuries in 1980. Despite not securing a major singles title, she did achieve success by clinching the mixed-doubles title at the 1977 French Open alongside John McEnroe. In that same remarkable season, the pair reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, and Carillo, partnered with Wendy Overton, made it to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the US Open. Carillo’s tennis prowess was evident in her world ranking, reaching its peak from January to March of 1980 when she held the 33rd position.

Sportscasting Career

Following her retirement from professional tennis, Carillo transitioned to a career in television sports broadcasting. Her journey began with coverage of tennis broadcasts on the USA Network, a role she held until 1987. Simultaneously, Carillo expanded her tennis coverage to PBS and MSG during this period. From 1988 to 1997 and then from 2003 to 2010, Carillo contributed to ESPN’s sports broadcasting team. Her association with CBS Sports spanned from 1986 to 2014, where she covered the US Open. Additionally, she served as both host and analyst for HBO’s Wimbledon coverage from 1996 to 1999.

In 2003, Carillo brought her expertise to NBC Sports as an analyst for their French Open and Wimbledon coverage. Her insightful commentary also found a platform on the Tennis Channel. Throughout her broadcasting career, Carillo became renowned for her intelligence, humor, and distinctive voice. Her expressive language, including the coining of the term “Big Babe Tennis,” marked the era dominated by powerful, robust women’s tennis players.

Beyond her tennis-centric broadcasts, Carillo made a name for herself in television analysis and Olympic Games coverage. In the 1990s, she served as the skiing reporter for CBS’s Winter Olympics coverage. Transitioning to the early 2000s, Carillo provided tennis analysis during the Summer Olympics and covered various events at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. The 2004 Athens Games marked her full-time debut as an Olympic host on Bravo. Two years later, she hosted a daily figure skating show on the USA Network during the 2006 Torino Games.

Carillo’s Olympic coverage continued with hosting roles at the Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010, London 2012, and Sochi 2014 Games. Throughout these events, she delivered compelling human-interest pieces that shed light on the cultures of the host countries, showcasing her versatility as a sports broadcaster with a keen interest in the broader context of the Olympic experience.

Other Media Appearances

In addition to various other media engagements, Carillo has fulfilled the role of a correspondent on HBO’s esteemed newsmagazine program, “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” since 1997. Her presence has also been notable as a co-host on several broadcasts of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Carillo has extended her commentary expertise to the Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl and made a cameo appearance as herself in the romantic comedy film “Wimbledon.”

Honors and Awards

Carillo’s illustrious career in sports broadcasting has garnered widespread acclaim. She achieved the title of Broadcaster of the Year from the Women’s Tennis Association in both 1981 and 1985, highlighting her exceptional contributions to the field. Notably, Carillo clinched a Sports Emmy Award for her compelling feature on the accomplished Hoyt family of athletes, a segment she produced for “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.” Her excellence in journalism was further acknowledged in 2010 when she became the inaugural female recipient of the Dick Schaap Award for Outstanding Journalism.

Carillo’s prowess extends beyond accolades, as evidenced by her co-writing contributions to two HBO documentaries focused on women in sports, earning her two Peabody Awards. The year 2016 saw her being honored with the prestigious Thurston Award, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in sports broadcasting. Subsequently, in 2018, Carillo’s impactful legacy was enshrined with her induction into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Personal Life

Before, Carillo was wedded to tennis instructor Bill Bowden from 1983 until their separation in 1998. She shares two children, Anthony and Rachel, from the union. Carillo divides her time between residences in Naples, Florida, and Greenwich Village in New York City.

Naples Home

In March of 1998, Mary made a substantial investment by acquiring a residence in Naples, Florida, for $280,000. Demonstrating her commitment to enhancing the property, she embarked on a comprehensive renovation project to modernize the 1950s-era home. Presently, due to its strategic positioning in one of the most sought-after areas in town, the property commands an estimated value ranging between $7 to $10 million.

Quick Summary

Mary Carillo’s illustrious career spans both the tennis court and the sports broadcasting arena. As a retired professional tennis player, she achieved notable success in the late 1970s, winning the French Open mixed-doubles title in her debut season alongside John McEnroe. Transitioning seamlessly from player to commentator, Carillo has become a prominent figure in sports media, contributing her expertise to major networks such as ESPN, CBS, and NBC. Mary has a net worth of $18 Million. In addition to her professional achievements, Mary Carillo has garnered recognition and awards for her exceptional contributions to sports broadcasting. Notably, she received the title of Broadcaster of the Year from the Women’s Tennis Association in 1981 and 1985. Carillo’s impactful storytelling was honored with a Sports Emmy Award for her feature on the Hoyt family of athletes in “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.” Beyond accolades, she co-wrote two HBO documentaries on women in sports, earning her two Peabody Awards.