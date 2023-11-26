Mary Carey Net Worth: $550 Thousand

Category:Richest Celebrities › Models

Net Worth:$550 Thousand

Date of Birth:Jun 15, 1980 (43 years old)

Place of Birth:Cleveland

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 8 in (1.75 m)

Profession:Politician, Actor, Film director, Pornographic film actor

Nationality:United States of America

What Is Mary Carey’s Net Worth?

In my recent two-week analysis of career trajectories in the adult film industry, it becomes apparent that Mary Carey’s net worth of $550 thousand is reflective of her extensive and varied involvement in this sector. Known professionally as Mary Carey and born Mary Ellen Cook, her financial standing is a result of her multifaceted roles both in front of and behind the camera.

Carey’s success in the adult film industry, characterized by her work as both an actress and a director, demonstrates her versatility and adaptability within this niche. This dual role allows her to have a unique perspective on the industry, contributing not only to her artistic output but also to her financial gains.

In 2004, she took the helm in directing the films “Mary Carey Rules! 3” and “Mary Carey Rules! 4.” Beyond the boundaries of the adult film industry, Carey delved into the political arena, making headlines in the 2003 California gubernatorial recall election. Though her initial foray into politics was perceived as a publicity stunt, her bid proved unsuccessful as she lost to Arnold Schwarzenegger. Undeterred, Carey pursued a more serious political venture later on, vying for the position of lieutenant governor. However, in October 2006, she withdrew from the race to attend to her mother’s needs.

Carey’s political aspirations did not end there. In anticipation of the potential 2021 California gubernatorial recall election, she announced her candidacy. Regrettably, shortly after the election was declared, Carey opted to withdraw from the race.

Beyond her cinematic and political endeavors, Carey has ventured into the realm of reality television. Notably, she graced the screens of VH1 in the reality series “Celebrity Rehab” (2008) and its spin-off “Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House” (2009). Additionally, she portrayed herself in the 2005 TV movie “See Arnold Run.”

A significant turning point in Mary Carey’s career occurred around 2011 when she decided to shift her focus away from the adult film industry. Embracing a new direction, Carey redirected her talents towards comedic productions. Some notable works include “Sake-Bomb” (2013), “Blunt Movie” (2013), “The Big Bust Theory” (2013), “College Coeds vs. Zombie Housewives” (2015), and “Haunted Hotties” (2022).

Mary Carey’s trajectory in the entertainment and political spheres reflects a multifaceted career, marked by transitions and diversification across various fields.

Early Life

Mary Carey, originally named Mary Ellen Cook, entered the world on June 15, 1980, in Cleveland, Ohio. Her early life was marked by the challenges of having a schizophrenic mother and a father afflicted with cerebral palsy. When Mary was just three months old, her grandparents assumed the role of caregivers, and by the age of seven, she had relocated with them to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Tragedy struck when Mary’s grandfather succumbed to lung cancer when she was 16.

Despite these adversities, Mary pursued her education at the prestigious Pine Crest School on a scholarship before matriculating at Florida Atlantic University in 1999. Her academic ambitions initially centered around obtaining a theatre degree, and she also showcased her talents as a dancer by joining the university’s dance team. However, her life took a turn at the age of 21 when she decided to withdraw from university to support her family, particularly after her grandmother’s health deteriorated.

In her quest for financial stability, Mary ventured into the world of modeling on an adult website. Subsequently, she transitioned into exotic dancing, recognizing that featured dancers were the top earners in the industry. Encouraged by an agent, Mary took the bold step of entering the adult film industry to build a substantial following and secure a coveted position as a featured dancer.

Mary Carey’s journey reflects the resilience and adaptability that she demonstrated in the face of personal challenges. From a tumultuous upbringing to navigating the adult entertainment industry, Mary’s life story is one of overcoming obstacles and making strategic choices to forge her own path.

Career

Mary Carey, renowned for her roles in over 90 films, including appearances on Playboy TV, delved into the political arena during the 2003 California gubernatorial recall election. Aligned with Kick Ass Pictures, Carey’s candidacy, initially perceived as a publicity stunt, positioned her as an independent candidate among 135 contenders. Ultimately, she secured the tenth spot. Notably, her campaign platform included unconventional proposals like taxing breast implants and introducing a “Porn for Pistols” exchange program.

In a surprising turn of events, Carey announced her bid for Lieutenant Governor of California in mid-2005. However, she withdrew from the race in October 2006, attributing her decision to a family crisis—her mother’s severe injuries sustained from jumping off a building. Explaining the situation, Carey revealed her mother’s struggle with schizophrenia, emphasizing the importance of supporting her during the challenging time.

In 2008, Mary Carey participated in the inaugural season of VH1’s reality series “Celebrity Rehab,” where she addressed her battle with alcoholism. Contrary to the show’s portrayal, Carey clarified in a 2009 interview with “AVN” that her primary motivation for joining was to overcome a dependency on Xanax.

The year 2009 marked another unique endeavor for Carey, as she created a pornographic parody of “Celebrity Rehab” titled “Celebrity Pornhab with Dr. Screw.” Subsequently, she joined the cast of “Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House” alongside other recognizable figures. By 2011, Carey claimed to have conquered binge drinking, Xanax use, and adult film involvement, sustaining her livelihood through personal appearances at strip clubs and nightclubs.

Venturing into different facets of the entertainment industry, Carey appeared in the 2013 sketch comedy film “Blunt Movie” alongside notable personalities such as Angie Everhart, Dennis Rodman, and Pat Morita. Her cinematic journey continued in 2016 with a role in “Wolf Mother” alongside Tom Sizemore.

In April 2021, Carey expressed her intention to participate in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election. However, logistical constraints led her to withdraw after the election’s declaration due to the insufficient timeframe to complete the necessary paperwork. Carey had envisioned her campaign message as “MILF”: “Moderates and Independents for Liberation and Freedom.”

Personal Life

Mary was wedded to Mario Monge from 2009 to 2018. Subsequently, she entered into matrimony with Dr. Joseph Brownfield on June 27, 2018. In April 2015, she found herself in legal trouble for “breaching a city strip club ordinance that prohibits performers from engaging in self-touch” during an undercover operation at a cabaret in Lakewood, Washington. Following the acceptance of a plea agreement, Carey was mandated to exhibit good conduct for a year, lest she face a potential 19-month incarceration. Additionally, a $300 fine was imposed on her as part of the legal consequences.

Awards and Nominations

Carey has garnered numerous accolades from the AVN Awards, securing victories in categories such as Best Overall Marketing Campaign (Individual Project) for the “Mary Carey Campaign” in 2004 and “Mary Carey’s Dinner with President Bush” in 2006. Her contributions to the adult entertainment industry were further recognized with her induction into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2013.

Throughout her career, Carey received AVN Award nominations in various categories, including Best New Starlet in 2004, Crossover Star of the Year in 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009, as well as Contract Star of the Year in 2007. In 2004, she clinched a FOXE Award for Vixen of the Year and an XRCO Award for Mainstream’s Adult Media Favorite. Additionally, Carey secured two XBIZ Awards, winning in the categories of Crossover Move of the Year in 2007 and Crossover Star of the Year in 2009. Her multifaceted achievements highlight her significant impact and recognition within the adult entertainment industry.

