Marvel’s What If…?: Steve’s New Identity In The War! Introducing [SPOILER]!

Marvel’s What If…? brought us a fantastic first episode that gives us a whole new look at Captain America. As in, there is no Captain America. Peggy Carter ends up taking the super-soldier serum and becomes Captain Carter. She’s just as much a hero as Steve Rogers was, but Steve isn’t left out on this Earth. Steve’s new identity in the war might surprise you!

From this point on we won’t be beating around the bush. We’ll be discussing spoilers fully for Marvel’s What If…? so if you haven’t seen the show yet, I recommend you skip this for now. On the other hand, if you just want to know what happens with Steve, keep on reading!

We’ve known for a long time now that Steve wouldn’t be Captain America in this universe. Hell, it’s been all over the marketing. We had no real idea what was going to happen with him though. He wasn’t forgotten, since he ended up becoming a hero, too!

That’s right! Even without the super-soldier serum, Steve still manages to help Captain Carter out! The allies succeed in taking the tesseract, and with it, Howard Stark is able to build a weapon.

Do you see where this is going, yet? I bet you do.

That’s right, with the tesseract Howard Stark is able to create a new suit of armor for Steve. He calls it the Hydra Stomper, but come on… we all know what it really is. For all intents and purposes, this is Iron Man. Geez, Tony is going to be really pissed. Maybe he can end up the Winter Soldier or something.

Still, it’s nice that Steve’s new identity was pretty cool! I know I wasn’t expecting it, but I was also avoiding most of the coverage on this show. So if we knew it beforehand it slipped by me. What did you guys think of the Hydra Stomper, though?

Marvel’s What If…? has its first episode available for streaming on Disney+!