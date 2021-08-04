Marvel’s What If…? Season 2 Confirmed!

Marvel’s What If…? is just about to start this month, and before the first episode has even aired the series has a confirmed second season! Brad Winderbaum inadvertently confirmed Marvel’s What If…? Season 2 in a statement he made regarding the pushing of an episode from season one!

Brad Winderbaum is actually the producer of the show!

“We had to push an episode into Season 2. It was just, honestly, like everything else, that was a COVID impact.” Winderbaum said in a statement, “There was an episode that just wouldn’t hit the completion date, but luckily, we do get to see it in the second season of the show. Season 2 will also be 9.”

Not only does this confirm season 2 but it also gives us the episode count for the first season of the upcoming animated show. Obviously, Marvel’s What If…? season 1 will feature 9 episodes, as will season 2.

The season was originally going to feature ten episodes, but one was pushed into season 2. Fans a are still trying to figure out exact episode lengths for each of the episodes, though.

Winderbaum also said

“We realized early on in development as we were starting to get [AC Bradley’s] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important. Not more important than the rest, but [one who] had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter. And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure.”

The show will undoubtedly have tons of surprises. We know that episode 1 is the episode that will feature Hayley Atwell with the super soldier serum. Peggy Carter is rumoured to return to the MCU in the future.

Winderbaum has also said there is potential to see characters from this animated series end up in the live-action MCU films, which would just be awesome.

Marvel’s What If…? debuts this month on Disney+, and Marvel’s What If…? season 2 will arrive sometime in the future.