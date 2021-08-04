Marvel’s What If…? New Featurette!

Marvel’s What If…? is almost here, and we’ve gotten some really awesome looks at the animated series over the last few weeks. There’s a new featurette now, too, if you want a better look. This one is focused on The Watcher.

Go beyond the multiverse and uncover #WhatIf The first animated series from Marvel Studios starts streaming in one week on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/neY2WZREOO — What If…? (@whatifofficial) August 4, 2021

The whole thing, the featurette and the show, are narrated by Jeffrey Wright. He voices the Watcher, and thus can see the totality of the multiverse. He mentions infinite what if situations, which is potentially exactly what we’re going to get.

The trailer features a ton of Captain Carter, who is the star of the first episode of Marvel’s What If…? The scenario asks what if Peggy Carter had taken the super soldier serum.

Thanks to the producer we already know that Carter is one of the few characters who will be popping up repeatedly as opposed to just once. Fans are hoping this means we’ll see her in live-action again, soon.

Brad Winderbaum, producer, said this at a press conference for the show “We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley’s] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important. Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter.” “And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure. Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made”

