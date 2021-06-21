Marvel’s The Eternals: Trailer Was Supposed To Be Vague!

We got our first look at Marvel‘s The Eternals last month, after what felt like forever. The thing about it, though, is that the trailer was pretty vague. Well, the trailer was supposed to be vague, so it seems like Marvel nailed it!

The trailer at least showed the incredible cast that was put together for the upcoming MCU flick. It’s being directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao. This will be the first MCU film in some time that, from the looks of it, doesn’t feature and previously used characters!

Walt Disney Studios’ head of marketing, Asad Ayaz, spoke about The Eternals trailer with The Hollywood Reporter. He spoke, specifically, about why they chose to show almost nothing in the trailer for the film.

“With Loki, you look at the release date of your film or series, and you kind of work backwards from that based on the story you want to tell over the course of the campaign. We put a lot of thought and a lot of creativity into what we want the fans to experience, what we want fans to own when they see the film and not necessarily spoil it pre-release. If you saw the Eternals teaser, it really gave nothing away. It’s just an introduction to the characters and tone. It was a very, very early tease. We have so much more to do on that. We will be very judicious because we do have other films and shows prior to Eternals hitting. And Eternals is such a special movie with all-new characters, and we have two Marvel movies prior to that. So that gives us an advantage in using those to expose people more to Eternals, but also spacing things out,” Ayaz said. He then went on to add, Loki and Black Widow are two very creatively unique properties. You look at theShang-Chi trailer and the Black Widow trailer and the Eternals trailer teaser, they are all completely unique. They don’t feel they are bleeding into each other or redundant or repetitive in any way. So that’s a wonderful thing for us to have as a marketing team. We are making sure that the way fans experience them is unique and special and it doesn’t feel like you’ve got all these different Marvel properties hitting you at the same time.”

So, the trailer was supposed to be vague! Do you stand by that decision and want to be surprised? Let us know in the comments!

Eternals is supposed to hit on November 5.