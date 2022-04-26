Marvel’s Secret Invasion: Crew Wrap Gift May Reveal Major Character for New Disney+ Series

We don’t know anything specific about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Secret Invasion, other than the general idea and some leaked set photos while this series was being produced.

Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury is returned home to his planet after being away from Earth since the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home in order to prevent an invasion by the malevolent Skrulls, who rope in old and new allies alike to help him.

Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn, and Martin Freeman will star as the original MACU members with new faces including Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Dermot Mulroney playing the franchise’s new president.

That’s about all we have to go on, but a fresh wrap gift given out to the cast and crew could have provided some new information into Secret Invasion’s malevolent branch.

I’ve managed to get hold of a cap for the ‘ cast and crew ‘ of Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion. Can you decipher the alien script? And what about that owl? #MarvelStudios #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/FABsDlPWBv — Dad and Lad: Political Podcasters (@DadandLad4) April 24, 2022

A baseball cap with an owl and a clock appears to be innocent on the surface, but the Skrull text on either side opens up the floor for further research. The phrase “He Loves You” which is commonly stated by Skrulls when they talk about their god Kly’bn.

Technically, he’s an Eternal since the Celestials made him, and one of his mottos was that the Skrulls would discover a new home. Of course, this is precisely what the Skrulls are attempting to do in Secret Invasion, so another significant link may have just been made.