Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ is Finally Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

On Rotten Tomatoes, Moon Knight has a Certified Fresh rating. This past week, the Disney Plus debut of the Marvel Studios TV series saw fans equally as wild for it as they have been for previous shows from the House of Mouse throughout the year. It also appears that critics are just as enthusiastic about it; its current score on the review site.

As of the time of writing, Moon Knight is sitting at an 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which officially makes it Certified Fresh. That’s in addition to its even higher 94% audience rating. According to the critics consensus, “Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable – and refreshingly weird – spot in the MCU firmament.”

Despite this high rating, however, the popularity of prior Marvel series has earned Moon Knight a mere 87 percent approval rating, making it the studio’s second-worst TV production.

With WandaVision, What If…?, Loki, and Hawkeye all scoring in the 90s, only The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes in below it, thanks to its 86% score. But that is not necessarily Moon Knight’s death knell; it’s just that the competition has been so fierce.

With the tone of the Oscar Isaac vehicle being so unique – its mature content has been classified as dark enough to get a Daredevil-level rating in some countries – it was never going to appeal to everyone.

The fact that it has won over the vast majority of critics is a testament to what the cast and crew have created. A show that needed to balance a realistic representation of a protagonist with Dissociative Identity Disorder while still incorporating quirky mystical elements may have fallen flat, but Moon Knight handles it just right.

