Marvel’s Disney Plus Halloween Special: Be Ready for the Arrival of the Werewolf!

Despite everything, we still know nothing about the currently-untitled Disney Plus Halloween special, which is expected to be at least heavily influenced by Werewolf By Night.

Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly will star as the two main characters, with production now underway in Marvel’s traditional domestic base of Atlanta, but that’s all there is to it. There was a lot of speculation that the werewolf aspect of the equation would be CGI-based since it’s a big-budget streaming exclusive from one of

However, After Hours Media has conducted some investigating, and it appears that the project may rely on standard practical effects to create its hirsute terror come alive. According to the article, several crew members working on Halloween Horror Nights have inadvertently posted Werewolf by Night information on social media.

A recent example is that of a fan account on Instagram which, not long ago, posted a photo of “a stunt performer who is in full werewolf makeup,” before adding in a response that the costume tests were due to him “working on a particular Halloween special for a specific streaming service,” with The Witcher‘s seamless creation of Nivellen

That isn’t to say that you should go out there and start breaking windows or anything, but it does seem like the Halloween Horror Nights staff (who have worked with Marvel previously) are up to something. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but everyone knows real werewolves are always way better than their made-up counterparts.