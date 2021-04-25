Marvel’s Avengers Leak Reveals MCU Suits

There’s a new Marvel’s Avengers leak that reveals the MCU suits that are coming to the game. Or so we think, at the very least. We can’t be sure right now, but it definitely seems like it. The leak comes directly from the game’s files after the newest update. There was just an update for pretty much every platform of Marvel’s Avengers, and it seems people were able to data-mine the files and find some of the suits that are coming! These skins are only accessible on the PC version though, and not only have fans found them but apparently, they’re using them too! Not gonna lie, I’m kind of jealous! I want some MCU skins!

Twitter user ‘mmmmmmmmiller’ is the one who posted all of this information, and I’ll leave the tweets below! You can check out the suits for yourself. Even though the skins are in the game though, they don’t necessarily represent the final product. Odds are the suits are still being worked on! I hope so because some of them are pretty rough. I hope they look better by the time we get them, or I’ll be pretty sad.

Here are the tweets in question.

Full disclosure: I have absolutely no idea why 3 (plus?) MCU skins were pushed with 1.6 when surely 1.6.1 is coming before all of these will release. Lot of questions. But anyways, uh… Endgame Ronin and Captain America, I guess. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/ZPnXjf1c5S — [email protected]/mmmmmmmmiller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

Unreleased MCU Captain America suit coming to Marvel's Avengers. (Thank you to the source of these pictures who wishes to remain anonymous.) pic.twitter.com/ZVYosj3rdH — [email protected]/mmmmmmmmiller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

Unreleased Avengers Endgame Black Widow suit coming to Marvel's Avengers. Please keep in mind that the hair inaccuracy may be a byproduct of the glitch that allowed this to be discovered. pic.twitter.com/hWg8sHF62X — [email protected]/mmmmmmmmiller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

As of right now, we have no idea when the suits will be implemented in the game. Though fans are probably eager to get ahold of these skins, they should remember how we acquire them. These suits will be implemented into the marketplace and will cost real money to get them. I doubt it will be too long though since they seem almost done at the very least.

These aren’t the only suits that have been leaked! Check out the man’s Twitter if you want to see some of the others.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on pretty much all last-gen and current-gen platforms!