Marvel Studios Releases New Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Trailer! Surprising Marvel Villain Returns!

Marvel has been spoiling us lately! Even though we went an eternity without MCU content and we have been forced to suffer through several delays, life is good! Phase 4 has started, and fans seem to love it so far. Black Widow is about to release and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is right behind it. There’s a new Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings trailer too. It brings back a surprising Marvel villain.

This new trailer debuted during NBA Countdown on ESPN, and fans have been given a second look at the upcoming MCU flick. The trailer was shocking, too! It featured some returning characters fans weren’t exactly expecting to see.

The first character fans noticed was Abomination! We haven’t seen him since the solo Hulk movie from around the time the MCU was starting! Hell, Mark Ruffalo wasn’t even The Hulk in that film! Edward Norton was!

We also got a look at Wong! That’s right, THAT Wong! The one played by Benedict Wong and first appeared in Doctor Strange! We’ve seen him a little more recently than Abomination that’s for sure! Back in Avengers Infinity War/Endgame! Now he’ll be showing up in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings!

We have to admit that Abomination is the absolute last character we would have guessed as returning. I mean, I definitely would have guessed Wong before Abomination, I can tell you that. Hopefully, it’s cool! I wonder if Shang-Chi is gonna kick his ass.

This trailer definitely gave us our best look at the movie so far. We definitely saw more of that relationship between Shang-Chi and his father and we can’t wait to see more. The action looks really intense, too.

Did you enjoy the new Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Trailer

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is coming to theatres on September 3rd!