Marvel Studios Now Has An Official Timeline Keeper

Marvel Studios has never been more active. The film branch at the House of Mouse continues to release a record number of films every year, in addition to its extensive offering on Disney+. As it turns out, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is so aware of the size and scope of its own interconnected universe, it hired someone specifically to keep track of the timeline.

Jessica Gao, head writer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law recently sat down with The Direct to discuss a number of topics. One topic in particular was the franchise’s timeline and how there is someone whose job it is to make sure everything falls into place.

Gao clarified that the She-Hulk series is set after Avengers: Endgame. “There actually is a Marvel person whose job it is to trace the timeline of everything. And we checked with him a lot about where the timing is. And so it’s like… the show is a few years after Endgame.”

Interestingly, She-Hulk will also feature the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. This means that the writers likely had to put extra thought into deciding whether or not the character’s DefendersVerse show actually fell on that timeline.

“He has such reverence and love for that character. It’s clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around,” Gao stated about Cox’s performance before. “He was completely up for more funny conversation and having this enjoyable rivalry with Jen and She-Hulk.

“It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly,” the writer added. “They’re both lawyers, and they’re both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters.”

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, Jon Ba*as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.

