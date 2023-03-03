Marvel Studios’ Newest Superhero Unveiled Accidentally Ahead of Schedule on Merch

Marvel Studios is about to welcome a new, unique superhero to its Cinematic Universe – an exciting prospect for all fans of the genre!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is renowned for its cinematic adaptations of classic characters from the world of Marvel Comics. But that isn’t all—the MCU has also made a point to introduce their own original superheroes, including Darcy Lewis, Luis from Ant-Man and Agent Coulson – just to name a few!

So far, the fan-favorite heroes and villains in What If…? have been playing off of those already established in the MCU. Season 2 is set to add even more characters to this dynamic ensemble, with Shang-Chi, Red Guardian and many others joining the cast. Pledging a “wackier” season two than what we’ve seen before, an all new character just revealed for the show serves as proof that What If…? will be delivering on its promise!

A New MCU Hero Seemingly Revealed

New merchandise has seemingly unveiled a brand-new, never-before-seen Marvel Studios superhero from What If…? Season 2.

Introducing everyone’s favorite new Funko collectible, Kahhori! This exciting addition to the Soda by Funko line is now available in Wal-Mart stores.

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the MCU debut of Kahhori, a character not featured or inspired by any in Marvel Comics.

Dressed in her traditional regalia, she proudly flaunts face paint, woven clothing, and feathers intricately placed in her locks – an undeniable representation of Native American heritage.

The unmistakable Kahhori logo on the side of the can confirms that we will be seeing it in an upcoming episode of What If…? which is scheduled to air later this year.

Thanks to the postponement of What If…? Season 2, this merchandise is a hopeful sign that we could see the series soon—particularly if it still aims for a 2023 release date.

Despite being excluded from a Disney+ teaser for early 2023 releases, it’s looking hopeful that the show could be returning sooner than expected. The recent merch drop hints at this possibility, offering some relief to those who were speculating that its second season would miss the release window due to delays in other Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

Who Is This Mystery Marvel Hero, Kahhori?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is known for bringing in characters from the world of Marvel Comics, thus providing an existing basis to determine how they will look and act on-screen. However, this new hero is entirely unique; making it even more exciting as we eagerly await this mystery character’s reveal!

Given the potential Native American origins, Kahhori believes that Echo from Cox would integrate perfectly into her character. After all, Echo is partially descended from Cheyenne ancestry and could be a perfect match for the role.

With But What If…? Season 2 still a while away from its debut, it would seem strange to devote an episode to a series that hasn’t yet been released. Yet somehow the show managed this feat in spectacular fashion!

Would it be possible for a hero to make an appearance in the 1602-focused episode of the season? Kahhori could work as a superhero related to Maya Lopez before Echo came along. A Funko Soda figure model of Peggy Carter from this episode would also add more confirmation and validity to this guess.