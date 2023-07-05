Marvel Reportedly Turned Down The Daredevil, Charlie Cox’s, One Request

Daredevil: Born Again – Marvel Studios Confirms Return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed the return of two beloved actors from the Netflix show Daredevil: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock (Daredevil), while D’Onofrio will return as the formidable Kingpin. Fans eagerly await news about other favorite characters potentially making a comeback. While Marvel has not made any public statements about the involvement of below-the-line talent, one notable absence has been confirmed.

Chris Brewster, who served as Charlie Cox’s stunt double throughout all three seasons of the Netflix series, revealed in a recent interview that he has not been asked to join the revival. Interestingly, Brewster mentioned that Cox had repeatedly requested his involvement in the show but Marvel did not reach out to him.

“I had no doubt that they were going to reach out to me for Born Again. Charlie specifically requests me on everything, and he always fights for me to be there,” Brewster shared on an episode of Ikuzo Unscripted. “He asked them over and over to bring me in, and I never even got a phone call. Surprisingly, none of the crew members from Seasons 1, 2, or 3 returned either.”

Brewster also expressed his disappointment with the use of heavy CGI in Daredevil’s return within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), particularly in the upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He compared the reliance on CGI to a cartoon, lacking the impact and weight of practical stunt work that made Daredevil’s action scenes so powerful.

“Since the MCU took over the character, I think they are really, really hurting it,” Brewster stated. “In She-Hulk, they turned Daredevil into a cartoon. It’s all animated, and it doesn’t look good.”

“I love CG when it enhances real movement, but when there’s no real movement, it just becomes a cartoon. It’s just CG, and there’s no weight to it,” he added. “What made the action in Daredevil so exceptional was its visceral nature. You felt what Charlie was feeling through his performance and being in the midst of the action.”

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled for release in Spring 2024. For those who want to catch up on the earlier seasons, Daredevil and The Defenders limited series are now available on Disney+. Stay tuned for updates on other characters expected to join the new Daredevil series.