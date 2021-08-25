Marvel: Midnight Suns Trailer Released! A Brand New Marvel RPG From XCOM Creators!

Marvel has had some bad luck with its most recent game. Marvel’s Avengers didn’t set the world on fire the way it was meant to. It’s still a pretty awesome game in its own right, just repetitive once you complete the story. There’s a new Marvel game coming, though! An RPG, too! There’s a Marvel: Midnight Suns trailer, too.

We’re going to go ahead and put the trailer down below, so you can see it for yourselves. The CGI trailer certainly makes it seem like the trailer is going to be intense.

Firaxis is making this game, and you probably recognize them if you’re a fan of turn-based tactical RPG’s. They made the XCOM games, and even though fans really want an XCOM 3 it looks like they’re going to have to wait a little while. Firaxis is taking a detour into the Marvel universe before they return to their aliens!

Not that aliens couldn’t appear in this game…

XCOM is known for being pretty hardcore, though. Something it sounds like this game won’t be emulating. For example, the XCOM series has permadeath. Marvel: Midnight Suns will not. It’s a different type of game, they claim.

See, in XCOM, the aliens are meant to be these big scary monsters. You’re meant to be scared of them. So when one of them kills you, there has to be consequences. Jake Solomon who works for Firaxis said in an interview to Polygon that the game “won’t have permadeath because the fantasy is very different.”

That isn’t a reason we shouldn’t be excited though! The XCOM games are incredibly solid tactical RPG’s. They’re some of the best honestly if you ask me for my opinion. And XCOM with a coat of Marvel paint doesn’t sound like the worst thing in the world.

The heroes we’ve seen all look interesting, and we’ll no doubt see some gameplay soon. Something I’ll be eager to share here when it debuts in September. Until then, keep an eye on Marvel: Midnight Suns.