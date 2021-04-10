Marvel Legends Toys Spoiled Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The Marvel Legends figures are some of the best action figures on the market and are highly collectible. The packaging is always extremely solid and at this point, there are hundreds of different characters. If you can think of a character odds are there’s a figure for them. Whether or not you can find and afford them is a whole different story. See, usually, the figures come out, and afterward, they’re gone. They end up being sold in the secondary market way above what the MSRP was. This story isn’t about that though, this one is about how some upcoming Marvel Legends figures have revealed some details on the next MCU flick. As you might expect there’s a wave of these figures coming out for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Marvel Legends toys spoiled the movie. Just a little though, so it’s not too bad!

Marvel and Disney are extremely strict on this kind of stuff because they want to keep plot details under wraps as long as possible. Sometimes, we don’t even know a character is involved until the project is complete. Still, when you’re dealing with so much merch and all that other stuff things usually get leaked. Someone probably saw this packaging and snapped some quick photos. Now they’re out there and there frankly isn’t much Disney or Marvel can do about it. The details aren’t huge though.

For example, Wenwu is Shang-Chi’s father and the leader of the ten rings organization. It also seems like in the MCU the rings will not necessarily be worn on the character’s fingers. It looks like some will function as armbands instead. I mean, Marvel was never going to put huge spoilers on the back of the packaging. That would be crazy.

Are you looking forward to Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings? Let us know below!