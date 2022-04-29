Marvel Fans are Keen to Figure Out Who Belongs to the MCU Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2

In the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange will face severe repercussions for meddling with reality’s fabric in No Way Home. His spell to make everyone forget Peter Parker appears to have caught the attention of a group of powerful individuals — and they aren’t amused.

The Illuminati are a secret society founded by Reed Richards, Namor, Tony Stark, Black Bolt, Charles Xavier, and Doctor Strange in Marvel Comics. They’re a shadowy group that controls the world’s events from, well, the shadows.

The MCU version appears to be much more preoccupied with all of the new variations, with membership drawn from across the multiverse, including a variant of Patrick Stewart‘s Professor X. Now fans are frantically speculating about who else may appear.

Many people believe Reed Richards will be a sure thing:

Been seeing a lot of rumours about Dr Strange 2 and one of em is that John Krasinki is making a cameo as Reed Richards. God pls let this be true, idc about other cameo i just want Krasinki as Mr Fantastic — beanz (@beanzyyyyy) April 25, 2022

John Krasinski better appear as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Illuminati — Adam (@adamjayyy27) April 26, 2022

Another choice is Tom Cruise as “Superior Iron Man,” which has been suggested:

The funny thing is Marvel revealed who this is so when they actually show Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in the film everyone will be shocked. https://t.co/oYSaCpVsug — ZT 🇵🇸 (@ZTteta) April 29, 2022

There are also more fantastic (and funnier) rumors going round:

BREAKING: John Travolta to reprise his role of Punisher villain Howard Saint in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Could Saint be a member of the interdimensional Illuminati? Only time will tell. pic.twitter.com/pzvvLbn0kD — bootleg/clone (@FrownOfKhonshu) February 14, 2022

One thing I’m EXCITED to see Doctor Strange 2 for is seeing GHOST RIDER & it’ll be Johnny Blaze’s version, & of course DEADPOOL IN THE MCU!! 🥰 Wonder if Black Bolt will be in the Movie along with Mr. Fantastic since this will be the introduction of the Illuminati team 👀 — Rufus (@HylianEmo25) March 30, 2022

A image a universe where Deadpool is part of the Illuminati in #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/a2gC7TjRQo — Quint Dunaway (@QuintDunaway) April 29, 2022

Fortunately, we only have a week to wait and find out for sure. Expect spoilers to flood in on Twitter soon, however, with the social media and review embargo expiring next Monday. These will most likely confirm or refute which cameos are in the film, and while Marvel has been perhaps a little too forthcoming in trailers and TV spots, we love getting the answers!

However, if Tom Cruise is in fact playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the film, fans will go crazy.

Next Friday, May 6, we’ll see you at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.