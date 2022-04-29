FanFest

Marvel Fans are Keen to Figure Out Who Belongs to the MCU Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2

In the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange will face severe repercussions for meddling with reality’s fabric in No Way Home. His spell to make everyone forget Peter Parker appears to have caught the attention of a group of powerful individuals — and they aren’t amused.

The Illuminati are a secret society founded by Reed Richards, Namor, Tony Stark, Black Bolt, Charles Xavier, and Doctor Strange in Marvel Comics. They’re a shadowy group that controls the world’s events from, well, the shadows.

The MCU version appears to be much more preoccupied with all of the new variations, with membership drawn from across the multiverse, including a variant of Patrick Stewart‘s Professor X. Now fans are frantically speculating about who else may appear.

Many people believe Reed Richards will be a sure thing:

Another choice is Tom Cruise as “Superior Iron Man,” which has been suggested:

There are also more fantastic (and funnier) rumors going round:

Fortunately, we only have a week to wait and find out for sure. Expect spoilers to flood in on Twitter soon, however, with the social media and review embargo expiring next Monday. These will most likely confirm or refute which cameos are in the film, and while Marvel has been perhaps a little too forthcoming in trailers and TV spots, we love getting the answers!

However, if Tom Cruise is in fact playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the film, fans will go crazy.

Next Friday, May 6, we’ll see you at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

