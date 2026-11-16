Marvel Comics Reaches Its Scheduled WEBTOON Launch Day With a New Reading Window

Marvel’s next digital comics chapter has a date on the calendar: November 16, 2026. The Marvel Comics service built with WEBTOON is scheduled to launch today with a library of more than 35,000 comics. For readers, the practical story is bigger than a new icon on a phone. It involves how quickly new issues become available, what happens to an existing reading history, and which parts of an old account need attention during the move. The launch date was announced October 5; this is a launch-day guide to that previously announced change. [1]

The original company announcement, preserved with WEBTOON’s corporate filing, describes a service developed for mobile devices and the web. It includes current and archival material from Marvel, Star Wars and 20th Century Studios, and supports traditional comic pages alongside vertical scrolling. The companies previewed the app at New York Comic Con in October. Those details establish the product’s intended scope, although a preview and an announced launch date do not independently prove that every feature is already accessible to every reader this morning. [1]

Brigid Alverson reported the transition for ICv2 on October 5. Her account distinguishes two subscription levels. The base option was announced at $9.99 monthly or $69.99 annually, with new material arriving after at least three months. Ultimate was announced at $12.49 monthly or $99.99 annually, with eligible new issues arriving as soon as a month after print publication. These are announced United States prices; taxes and the actual checkout offer still matter. A reader choosing between levels is principally choosing a publication window, rather than buying individual printed issues. [2]

That difference changes how someone follows an ongoing story. Waiting three months may suit a reader exploring completed runs. A shorter interval can matter to someone discussing current issues with friends. In FanFest’s analysis, neither arrangement is automatically the better reading experience. The useful comparison is between the reader’s habits and the delay attached to the chosen plan. A lower price offers little benefit if the subscriber keeps buying the same recent issues elsewhere solely to avoid waiting.

Marvel’s November 10 help-center update gives existing Unlimited members a separate set of instructions. It says renewal charges stopped after October 5 and describes an automated, prorated refund for the unused portion of active subscriptions on or around November 16. It also directs readers to obtain a membership in the replacement service. That is a migration process with several steps, not an assurance that an old recurring payment automatically becomes the new subscription. Members should use their own account notices to check the amount and timing relevant to them. [3]

The launch website spells out another important distinction. A current Marvel Unlimited account does not automatically become an account on the replacement service. Readers create an account there and can import their library, follows and reading history. Existing digital purchases and redemptions can also be imported. Bookmarks and lists are excluded from the transfer described in the FAQ. That makes a small amount of preparation worthwhile: someone who has built a personal reading sequence may want an independent record of that sequence before relying on a different interface. [4]

A separate Marvel help article identifies December 28, 2026, as the date the Unlimited app is to leave app stores and its library will cease to be available there for personal reference. The article describes following the import prompts to bring reading history into the new account. Readers should treat that notice as a reason to consult the current support instructions, rather than assume that keeping an old app installed preserves the entire former service indefinitely. The distinction concerns access through a platform, not the condition of a printed collection on a shelf. [5]

The timing is also reflected in WEBTOON’s November 9 earnings-call transcript. President Yongsoo Kim reiterated the November 16 launch and said the company’s focus through the end of the year would be moving existing Unlimited subscribers. He highlighted discovery improvements and the shorter Ultimate publication interval. Those statements describe management’s priorities immediately before launch. They do not supply subscriber totals for the new app or establish how successful the transition has been, and no such outcome should be inferred from the schedule alone. [6]

For a large comics archive, discovery is a substantial editorial problem. A search box can locate an exact title, but a newcomer may know only a character or a movie. A useful service has to make its organization understandable without requiring that reader to master decades of numbering first. FanFest’s analysis is that the quality of those routes into a story will matter as much as the headline library size. Thirty-five thousand available comics can represent opportunity or indecision, depending on what the reader sees next.

Reading continuity presents a different challenge. A saved issue, a completed issue and a place inside an issue serve different purposes. Losing track of any one of them can interrupt a long run even when the underlying pages remain accessible. The announced import provisions address some of that problem. The excluded bookmarks and lists explain why readers should check the result instead of assuming every personal organizational choice will look identical after the move.

The publication window also deserves precise language. “As soon as” a month after print is a minimum possibility attached to the announced service, not a promise that every publication appears at exactly the same hour on its thirtieth day. Similarly, a subscription library is a way of reading the available catalog. It should not be described as a delivery of permanent individual copies merely because the interface uses a familiar shelf or collection metaphor.

The launch site also lists March 31, 2027, Eastern Time, as the expiry date for a Founders Offer redemption code. That deadline concerns activating that offer, rather than keeping the former app available. Readers who purchased a code should retain the confirmation email and follow the official activation instructions. [4]

Today’s useful next step is therefore concrete. Existing members can read the account notice, create the appropriate replacement account, follow the official import instructions and check which personal records arrived. New readers can compare the two publication windows before choosing a plan. The change offers a fresh route through Marvel’s extensive publishing history, but its value will be measured in the ordinary experience that follows: finding an issue, reading it comfortably and knowing where to continue tomorrow.

Original sources and reporting credits

[1] WEBTOON and Marvel to Unveil the New Marvel Comics App at New York Comic Con — WEBTOON and Marvel announcement in WEBTOON corporate filing. October 5, 2026.

[2] Marvel Partners with WEBTOON for New Comics App — Brigid Alverson, ICv2. October 5, 2026.

[3] What is Marvel Comics — Marvel Help Center. November 10, 2026.

[4] Marvel Comics Powered by WEBTOON — Marvel and WEBTOON official launch website and FAQ. Undated live page; accessed November 16, 2026.

[5] When is my last chance to import my digital library from Marvel Unlimited — Marvel Help Center. November 10, 2026.

[6] Q3 2026 WEBTOON Entertainment Inc Earnings Call — WEBTOON investor relations transcript. November 9, 2026.