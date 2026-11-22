Wes Craig and Pere Pérez take the Marvel warrior to New York in Angela #1, which is listed for February 10, 2027.

Marvel’s February publishing plans give Angela a new way into the comics for readers who know her by name and little else. Angela #1 is listed for February 10, 2027, with a script by Wes Craig, interior art by Pere Pérez and a main cover by Kaare Andrews. The distributor’s listing pitches a story that sends an experienced warrior to New York City to deal with an outbreak of demons. It gives the first issue an immediate assignment and gives readers a place to meet a character whose comics history stretches across several very different series.

Johanna Draper Carlson reported the project for ICv2 on November 16, and Marvel’s February solicitations circulated on November 19. The single issue’s date, creative team and price can be checked against Penguin Random House Comics Retail. There is one detail in the advance listings worth leaving open. ICv2 described the series as ongoing, while the distributor currently labels its frequency limited. The two entries agree on the first issue. Readers can make a decision about it without assuming a confirmed issue count.

A character built for more than one corner of Marvel

Angela has an unusual publishing history. As ICv2 explains, she originated in Spawn and became part of Marvel’s universe in 2013. She later headlined Angela: Asgard’s Assassin. Within Marvel, Thor is her half-brother. Those are useful reference points for finding earlier stories, but none is required merely to understand the new solicitation. The first issue gives Angela a distinct task and identifies the setting and the force sending her there. That is a manageable amount of information before the reader sees her act.

The character’s route into Marvel helps explain why a solo book needs a point of view of its own. A guest character can be introduced through what other characters know of her. A solo story has to make the person readers follow interesting even when she has no familiar ally in the room. An assignment that brings Angela into a recognizable city offers the creative team one way to do that. Readers may know relatively little about Heven, but they know a version of New York when they see it. The one missing piece is how Angela responds when that ordinary point of reference becomes unreliable.

Marvel also has readers who may have found Angela through Marvel Rivals. The publisher’s listing for issue #50 of Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic places her in a tournament with a different team, writer and artist. Knowing that story can help identify the character. There is no indication in the new distributor entry that a reader has to start with a game-related comic. The listings give each project its own entry point. This is particularly useful for a character whose name can appear in different kinds of Marvel material within the same year.

The standalone assignment has some value even for a reader who knows the Asgard stories. Familiar background lets a reader recognize how the opening situation recasts the character. It can be rewarding to see a character identified with an elaborate fantasy setting operate in a place whose everyday landmarks would usually require very little explanation. That is an observation about the premise. The opening pages will determine how the comic balances those two worlds.

Where Craig and Pérez can distinguish the new book

ICv2 identified the project as Craig’s Marvel writing debut. That is a different job from supplying one of the cover choices, which he is also listed as doing for #1. The story credit goes to Craig and the interiors to Pérez. Their collaboration matters because the premise sets up two kinds of information to convey at once. The reader needs to know why Angela has been sent and what is unusual about the job. The page also has to communicate the physical space around her clearly enough to follow the action.

An opening issue in this vein can establish the size of a problem with the placement of just a few figures. A broad panel may give readers a chance to orient themselves before a sequence changes direction. A small panel can give importance to an object or expression that would disappear in a wider view. Those elements are part of the pleasure of seeing a character with a forceful visual identity in a new setting. The covers can set a mood. The interior storytelling ultimately determines how long the reader spends in each moment.

The advance credits make it possible to identify six covers for the opening issue. PRH lists Andrews on the main cover, with alternatives by Craig, Mark Brooks, Alexander Lozano and Pérez, including two Brooks versions. The distinctions matter at a comic shop because an artist’s name may identify the desired version more reliably than a product photograph. All of those covers correspond to the same opening issue. The variants give readers ways to choose a first impression without dividing the story into different editions of the script.

What the listing settles for February

The standard edition listing describes a 32-page, T+ comic at $4.99 in the United States. Its retailer order cutoff is January 11, ahead of the February 10 on-sale date. That cutoff is a trade-ordering milestone. It gives context to the timing of the listings, especially for a reader who likes a specific cover. The listed date for the comic itself remains February 10. Prices and access for variants can differ, so the main edition is the clearest reference point when comparing listings.

A new reader can decide where to begin by choosing which question they want the reading to answer. Earlier issues offer the history that brought Angela to Marvel and established her association with Asgard. The new issue promises to show what Craig and Pérez do once she has a job to handle on her own. Getting background can enrich the new comic, but it can also be enjoyable to read the encounter in the order the new creative team has chosen and look up earlier work after it raises a real question.

The November listing is therefore more than a reminder that Angela has appeared before. It puts a date, a team and a specific story premise on a new release, with open room for the publisher to clarify its larger plans. February 10 is the part of the schedule the two sources share. The durable reason to pay attention is the chance for a writer and artist to show what the character can do with a book centered on her choices.

Sources

Angela Gets Ongoing Series at Marvel — ICv2, Johanna Draper Carlson, November 16, 2026

ANGELA #1 COVER A — Penguin Random House Comics Retail, December 2026 catalog

Full February 2027 Marvel Comics solicitations — AIPT, November 19, 2026

Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #50 — Marvel, May 14, 2026

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