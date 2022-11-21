Mark Cuban Called ‘Petty’ after He Got Upset During a Pitch on ‘Shark Tank’

NBA teams themed air fresheners are offered by FRSH, with the Dallas Mavericks being used as an example and comic relief. Everybody but Cuban decided to take a shot at them.

Mark Cuban is not pleased. Oh Mark… dude, take a chill pill. #SharkTank #NBA

Although it is probably being dramatized for the cameras, there is a lot of whining going on in the clip. It is understandable that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban would be upset at a passing mention of his team losing because he could buy the company if he wanted to.

Cuban told the two founders that he was not interested in their idea, calling it the “Dumbest marketing move ever. I’m out,” The other investors questioned Cuban’s decision, but he was adamant, telling them they had made the wrong move at the wrong time.

Some viewers of the show went online to criticize Cuban’s word choice, saying he should have apologized to the men after the filming. “My goodness Mark! I hope you apologized to these guys after the taping of the show. That was such an awkward moment and they didn’t deserve this. Love you but wow that was unnecessary,” one fan wrote.

“Wow Mark Cuban, being a billionaire doesn’t give you the right to humiliate those two wonderful young entrepreneurs. You chose to dress down instead of it being a coachable moment,” another said. “Mark was not having it with the warriors air freshener..I really thought he was giving them a hard time but he was dead serious,” a third wrote.

The FRSH company issued an apology to Cuban for the joke, with hopes that their message of respect would be received. He replied back that it wasn’t a big issue, but any rational person would understand if there was some truth behind the statement.

The pair arrived with an offer of $2,000,000 for a 5 percent stake in FRSH. They stated that sales had totaled over $5 million in 2021 and they were hoping to achieve more than $7 million in 2022. The company turned a profit of only $40,000 last year but the sharks still weren’t interested. Barbara Corcoran was willing to give them 25 percent for $2 million but after some discussion, she agreed to 20 percent instead.

At the end of the day, they got to make their joke and seal their deal. Not bad for a company that sells air fresheners! Viewers can catch the episode on Hulu now, while new episodes are premiering on ABC every Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Hopefully they stay away from live-tweeting during those instances though…