Marilyn Manson Sentenced in Assault Case

Marilyn Manson Verdict: Community Service and Fine

Marilyn Manson, in a recent legal development, known legally as Brian Warner, has received his sentence in a 2019 assault case. The shock rocker found himself in a New Hampshire courtroom, facing a misdemeanor charge. Contrary to his preference for a virtual appearance, the judge required his physical presence. The verdict? A fine and 20 hours of community service.

The 2019 Incident

The assault allegations against Manson trace back to a 2019 incident during one of his concerts. Accused of committing the unseemly act of “[shooting] his snot” onto a camerawoman, Manson entered a plea agreement. In this agreement, he pleaded no contest to the nose-blowing charge, while prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second charge – the alleged spitting on the videographer. Manson, however, has consistently downplayed the situation. A judge threw out much of the evidence though, according to Deadline.

Witnesses present at the concert paint a different picture. One observer recalled, “He was spitting everywhere, and one time it got on her camera, so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted, so she stormed off, and he just laughed.”

A String of Legal Troubles for Marilyn Manson

Assault Allegations

Legal Clash with Evan Rachel Wood

Another significant legal battle for Manson emerged from his turbulent relationship with actress Evan Rachel Wood. Wood accused Manson of abusive behavior during their relationship, leading to a defamation lawsuit filed by Manson. In response, a California judge dismissed several aspects of Manson’s defamation case against Wood, a move that had its own share of consequences.

While Manson was allowed to proceed with his lawsuit, the judge’s decision limited the scope of the claims he could bring against Wood. Wood’s attorney hailed the ruling as a victory for the protection of First Amendment rights, asserting that Manson had failed to demonstrate the merit of his claims. This legal clash further intensified the spotlight on Manson’s personal life and controversies.

