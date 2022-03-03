Marilyn Manson Files Suit and Responds to Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson responded to allegations of sexual and emotional abuse made by former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood. The outspoken musician filed a case against the Westworld star, claiming that she hacked him and is conspiring to destroy his career.

“This action arises from the wrongful and illegal acts done in furtherance of a conspiracy by Defendant Evan Rachel Wood and her on-again, off-again romantic partner, Defendant Ashley Gore, a/k/a Illma Gore, to publicly cast Plaintiff Brian Warner, p/k/a Marilyn Manson, as a rapist and abuser—a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career,” The complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (March 2) reads, according to Deadline.

In the lawsuit, Marilyn Manson claims that the two hacked into his personal computer and social media accounts and “constructed a fictitious email account to fabricate purported evidence that Warner was emailing illicit pornography.”

If the allegations against Wood and Gore are true, they’re quite fatal. He claimed that the two feigned to be an FBI agent to make it appear as if Manson’s alleged victim and family members were in danger.

He also stated that they composed scripts and checklists for said victims to assist them in producing talking points, and he even claimed that they were aware of the lies told to accusers, including that Manson had sex with a minor once.

Manson’s attorney Howard King told Deadline that there’s an “overwhelming trove of evidence” that the duo is spreading “both vindictive and demonstrably untrue” information.

“It’s incredibly important to differentiate between the character of ‘Marilyn Manson’ and the man Brian Warner,” King said. “Wood’s claims may resonate because of the intentionally ‘shocking’ character of ‘Marilyn Manson’ but they simply do not reflect the truth. The manufactured facts these conspirators scripted a decade after the event never happened.”

Manson wants damages and “an order enjoining Wood and Gore from engaging in further wrongful conduct.”

The legal action follows just as Amy Berg’s documentary Phoenix Rising, which covers Wood’s allegations, is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on March 15. The two-part film focuses on Wood’s claims along with her past successful attempt to increase the statute of limitations in sex assault cases.

“Amy Berg and HBO are also victims of Wood and Gore,” King said. “They were duped into making a documentary based on false claims and fraudulent documents.”

Wood is one of several women who have accused Warner of sexual misconduct. Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco sued the musician, alleging he drug and raped her.

We’ll update more on this story and legal battled as information is released.