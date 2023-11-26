Maria Bamford Net Worth: $1.4 Million

Net Worth: $1.4 Million

Date of Birth:Sep 3, 1970 (53 years old)

Place of Birth:Port Hueneme

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 6 in (1.68 m)

Profession:Comedian, Actor, Screenwriter, Voice Actor

Nationality:United States of America

Early Life and Education

Maria Bamford entered the world on September 3, 1970, at the Naval Base in Port Hueneme, California. Her father, Joel, was serving as a Navy doctor during that period. Maria has a sister named Sarah. Growing up, Bamford’s childhood unfolded in Duluth, Minnesota, where she pursued her education at Chester Park Elementary and Duluth Marshall School.

Her academic journey led her to Bates College in Lewiston, Maine initially. However, she later made a move that took her across the Atlantic to the University of Edinburgh in Scotland during her junior year. At the University of Edinburgh, Maria achieved a notable milestone by becoming the first female member of the school’s improv comedy group, the Improverts.

For her final year of college, Bamford returned to the United States, enrolling at the University of Minnesota. It was there that she completed her studies, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Maria Bamford’s diverse academic experiences set the stage for her future endeavors in the world of comedy.

Television Career

Bamford quickly made a name for herself as a prolific voice actor in animated TV. From 1998 to 2005, she voiced Shriek DuBois in “CatDog” and later took main roles in “Back at the Barnyard” and “WordGirl.” Her animation credits include “BoJack Horseman,” “Adventure Time,” and “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness.” In live-action, she had recurring roles in “Arrested Development” and “Lady Dynamite.” Bamford also made guest appearances on various shows and participated in the reality series “Worst Cooks in America” in 2018.

Film Career

Bamford made her initial foray into the cinematic realm with a minor role in the 1998 film “Denial.” Just two years later, she graced the screen in Nora Ephron’s dark comedy “Lucky Numbers,” alongside John Travolta and Lisa Kudrow. Following this, Bamford delved into the realm of children’s cinema, contributing her talents to films such as “Stuart Little 2,” “Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure,” and “Barnyard.” Her versatile filmography extends to the documentary “Heckler.”

In addition to these ventures, Bamford has showcased her acting prowess in a variety of genres. She starred in the romantic comedy “Muffin Top: A Love Story,” brought her unique flair to the crime comedy “An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn,” embraced the dark humor of “Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss,” and lent her voice to animated features including “Hell and Back” and “Extinct.”

Personal Life

In 2015, Bamford tied the knot with artist Scott Cassidy, and the couple currently calls Los Angeles, California, home.

Bamford has openly shared her enduring battle with OCD, anxiety, and bipolar disorder throughout her life. These personal challenges serve as the creative fuel for her comedic performances.

Maria Bamford, a renowned American comedian and actress, has a net worth of $1.4 Million. Born on September 3, 1970, in Port Hueneme, California, she's known for her stand-up comedy, animated voice work in shows like "BoJack Horseman," and her Netflix series "Lady Dynamite." Bamford, a University of Minnesota graduate, has appeared in films like "Lucky Numbers" (2000) and "Stuart Little 2." She married artist Scott Cassidy in 2015 and openly discusses her battles with OCD, anxiety, and bipolar disorder, which fuel her comedic performances.