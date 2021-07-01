Margot Robbie says Harley doesn’t need the Joker anymore! We’re not surprised though, DC has been separating Harley and the Joker for a while now! Harley’s actually had her own, successful ongoing comic book series for a while now!

That’s not the only place that Harley is ditching the Joker though! If you’re familiar with the Harley Quinn animated show, you might know how the former couple is doing there! The answer is… is not good at all!

The series actually revolves around the two breaking up. When Harley Quinn returns for season 3, the show will be exploring Ivy and Harley as a couple instead. Fans couldn’t be more excited about that, by the way!

Then, of course, there is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. She was very much tied to the Joker in the first Suicide Squad film but has since cut ties. They broke up during the Birds of Prey film, which turned Harley into a more independent character.

That will be continuing heading into the Suicide Squad sequel/reboot! There are no reports of Joker appearing in the film. Furthermore, Jared Leto’s Joker might never appear in the DCEU again if rumors are to be believed.

This has been a really strong more for Harley, and fans love Quinn more than ever! In fact, DC was getting a lot of criticism surrounding the Joker/Harley relationship. As the years have gone on it has gotten harder to justify her staying in an abusive relationship.

Here’s what Robbie previously said to the Toronto Sun:

“I think in the first Suicide Squad film she had a certain confidence and cockiness, knowing that she had the protection of the Joker. She was like, ‘I’ll go on this mission, and he’ll get me out of here in a second’. That was kind of her prerogative on that film. Then in Birds of Prey it was, ‘Oh sh*t, it’s a scary, cold world. Maybe I can’t do it’. In this film, time has passed, it doesn’t directly link to either of those films, but it’s not something that Harley is wrestling with anymore. She’s not waiting for Mr. J to show up and she’s not wondering if she can do it on her own. She knows.”

The Suicide Squad is out this August!