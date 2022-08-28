Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Get Into Public Argument with Jason Aldean’s Wife Over Transphobic Post

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope got into a public argument with Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany this week. According to ET, Pope and Morris accused Aldean of making a transphobic post.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” the post from Aldean’s Instagram read. Many fans supported Aldean’s message, including Lara Trump and her husband, who added, “Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

Pope then took to social media to respond to Aldean’s post and criticize it for coming off as anti-LGBT. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope wrote. Morris would then join in, agreeing with Pope and adding a few comments are her own.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?” Morris wrote. “Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittany Aldean didn’t stop after the Pope criticized her on Instagram Stories. Brittany doubled down on her feelings and said what she thought. “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care,’ is one of the worst evils. The other day [son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur, and tomorrow [daughter] Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children,”

Aldean wrote. “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re wiling to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions, Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender. Until then, leave children alone!”

Entertainment Tonight quotes The Washington Post to note that guidelines say children shouldn’t undergo any gender-affirming surgery before turning 18. The social media spat ended up involving both Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd, and Jason Aldean. Hurd tweeted out a message of support for Morris and Pope.

Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2 year old we love, we’re fucking fine, and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 27, 2022

Aldean on the other hand addressed Morris’ comment about “insurrection Barbie” by commenting that she was his Barbie. The insult came from Brittany Aldean when she posted messages and memes that seemed to defend the Jan. 6 Insurrection in D.C. in 2021. Five people died in the ensuing riot, all based on lies from people who were not at the Capitol with them.