Make Over 10% Return in 5 Days with Crypto Investing? A Look at FantOHM and OHM Forks

As the use of cryptocurrency rises, so do the ways it may be utilized. One way that investors are utilizing the platform is through investment opportunities that provide passive income. This is done via OHM forks like FantOHM, which we’ll discuss later.

But just to get you excited, FantOHM is currently posting an APY of over 129,000% and a 10.3091% five-day return on investment! Crazy, right?

What is an OHM fork?

An OHM fork is a split in a blockchain that creates two separate chains. The cryptocurrency created from the OHM fork is called OHM. The purpose of the fork is to create a more decentralized and democratic system. The main difference between OHM and other cryptocurrencies is that OHM is intended to be used for micropayments and everyday transactions.

The first OHM fork took place on December 2, 2017. The developers of OHM decided to create a more decentralized and democratic system by forking the blockchain.

When you invest in an OHM fork, you’re investing in a platform that is always looking to improve its product and offer the customer something they will love: a passive, positive return on their investment.

A properly managed OHM fork is constantly striving for excellence as they work towards their goal of providing high-quality products with exceptional customer service and community. Investing in an OHM fork means having a piece of the future and being part of a team who is changing how people interact with cryptocurrency every day.

The best way to describe an OHM fork is thinking about the current banking system. Presently, you deposit your money into a bank. The bank then uses your money for investment. The bank then takes a fraction of a percentage of that positive gain on its investment and pays you interest on your deposit.

In an OHM fork, instead of depositing your money into a bank, you place it in the fork/product. The money is then invested and the interest earned is returned to everyone in larger shares. The community profits. You accomplish this through what’s referred to as “staking” your money. Each day, or even several times a day, you receive a return on your investment. Typically this is new shares added to your account.

A Look at FantOHM



According to its website, “The primary function of FantOHM is to provide a safe place to park returns during waiting periods while allowing holders of FHM to earn a passive income through compound interest.”

Stakers stake their FHM tokens in return for more FHM tokens, while bonders provide LP or other viable tokens (MIM, DAI, etc.) in exchange for discounted FHM tokens after a fixed vesting period (meaning your tokens will be dripped to you bit by bit).

You can purchase or swap for FHM tokens on SpookySwap.

How do I participate in FantOHM DAO?

FantOHM is a community-driven DAO and governance participants can get involved in its snapshot, forum and through discussions on its Discord. You’ll see first hand that its loyal members and contributors are having the kind of discussions necessary for a project that intends to thrive.

FantOHM is a community-driven protocol and are always looking for new community members to contribute, so if you’re FantOHM curious and want to learn more, the Discord is the way to gain more insight.

FHM holders can also participate in governance through its snapshot, which allows holders to vote based on their balance of staked FHM as proposals are made.

Who runs FantOHM?

FantOHM is run by an anonymous group of dedicated developers, strategists, advisors and crypto veterans. Bonded by a passion for crypto and forward-thinking DAOs, the team functions with the express purpose of achieving its mission of becoming the go-to reserve asset of Fantom and Moonriver.

If you’re new to FantOHM, here’s a quick breakdown of a few things that uniquely position us to succeed amidst the sea of OHM forks:

An extremely dedicated, world-renowned team of developers, strategists & crypto veterans

An innovative, cross-chain approach that seamlessly connects & harnesses the untapped potential of the Fantom and Moonriver network while building on the success of OlympusDAO

An unwavering commitment to community, transparency & educating the public every step of the way

A clear vision of FHM’s utility as a sanctuary to park funds during waiting periods that can also generate passive income for holders

A first-of-its-kind proof-of-burn revenue generation strategy that makes us a truly unique OHM fork

We encourage you to do your own research before investing in any product. But FantOHM is certainly an amazing opportunity that, if managed properly, could greatly benefit its community and create the passive income that everyone desires.

Got an NFT or crypto project you want to share? Message NFT Bullhorn below. If a post/article is padi/promoted/sponsored, we’ll state as such. However, the post above is not a paid/promoted/sponsored post. Opinions and statements on NFTs are my own and not FanFest.com’s. As well, this is not intended to be investment or financial advice. Talk to your financial specialist for that kind of stuff.