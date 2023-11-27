Magnus Carlsen Net Worth: $28 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Authors

Net Worth:$28 Million

Date of Birth:Nov 30, 1990 (32 years old)

Place of Birth:Tønsberg

Gender:Male

Profession:Professional Chess Player, Model

Nationality:Norway

What is Magnus Carlsen’s Net Worth and Salary?

In my recent research spanning the past few weeks, I’ve explored Magnus Carlsen’s impressive net worth of $28 million, a testament to his extraordinary achievements in the world of chess. Carlsen’s status as the five-time World Chess Champion and his record for the longest unbeaten streak in classical chess are monumental achievements that speak volumes about his skill and strategic acumen.

Carlsen’s peak rating of 2882, the highest in chess history, further illustrates his dominance in the sport. His playing style, characterized by a deep understanding of positional play and an exceptional ability in endgames, has not only distinguished him in the chess community but also contributed significantly to his financial success. Magnus Carlsen’s journey in chess, marked by record-breaking performances and a unique approach to the game, solidifies his position as a prominent figure in the sport and underscores his substantial financial accomplishment.

Play Magnus Wealth

As an entrepreneur, Carlsen, along with Anders Brandt and Espen Agdestein, co-founded Play Magnus AS. The company’s inaugural product, the iOS app Play Magnus, allows users to engage with a chess engine created from a database of Carlsen’s previous games. Subsequently, the company introduced other apps like Magnus Trainer and Magnus Kingdom of Chess. In 2019, Carlsen initiated the Offerspill Chess Club in Norway, where he currently holds the position of chairman.

A substantial portion of Magnus Carlsen’s wealth is now attributed to his ownership stake in the publicly traded entity Play Magnus. In March 2019, Play Magnus merged with chess24.com, establishing itself as one of the world’s largest online chess companies. The current valuation of the publicly traded company exceeds $100 million. Carlsen’s ownership in Play Magnus is facilitated through the holding company Magnuschess, of which he owns 85%, with the remaining 15% belonging to his father. Notably, Magnuschess holds a 9.4% stake in Play Magnus. Depending on Play Magnus’ market capitalization, Carlsen’s direct equity stake has been valued between $10-20 million at various points in recent history.

In 2022, Chess.com successfully completed an acquisition offer for Play Magnus Group. As part of this agreement, Carlsen entered into a brand ambassadorship with Chess.com.

Apart from his business ventures, Magnus Carlsen generates an annual income of approximately $2 million from sponsorships, supplemented by several million more from tournament prize money.

Early Life and Chess Breakthroughs

Magnus Carlsen, born on November 30, 1990, in Tønsberg, Norway, is the son of chemical engineer Sigrun and IT consultant Henrik. His early years saw him residing in Espoo, Finland, and Brussels, Belgium, until the late 90s when he returned to Norway. Displaying a natural inclination for intellectual challenges from a tender age, Carlsen exhibited remarkable abilities such as solving a 50-piece jigsaw puzzle at the age of two and assembling Lego sets designed for individuals three times his age at the age of four. It was his father who introduced him to the game of chess when he was just five years old. By the age of eight, Carlsen participated in his inaugural tournament at the Norwegian Chess Championship.

Enrolling in the Norwegian College of Elite Sport, Carlsen received guidance from the nation’s top player, Grandmaster Simen Agdestein. Between 2000 and 2002, Carlsen engaged in nearly 300 rated tournament games, alongside various blitz tournaments and minor events. In the latter part of 2002, he secured a commendable sixth place in the European Under-12 Championship and subsequently shared the top spot in the World Under-12 Championship.

Ascension in the World Chess Ranks, 2004-2012

At the age of 13, Carlsen grabbed the spotlight with a remarkable performance in the 2004 Corus chess tournament held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands. This triumph not only brought him acclaim but also marked the attainment of his first Grandmaster (GM) norm. Shortly after this success, Carlsen secured his second GM norm at the Moscow Aeroflot Open, followed by his third and final one at the Dubai Open. Later in the same year, he shared the top spot with Berge Østenstad in the Norwegian Chess Championship, but Østenstad clinched the championship title due to superior tiebreaks. A similar scenario unfolded in 2005 with Simen Agdestein. Carlsen, however, clinched his inaugural Norwegian championship title the subsequent year. The year 2009 saw him ascend to the No. 1 spot on the FIDE rating list after a triumphant performance at the London Chess Classic.

In the early months of 2010, Carlsen once again demonstrated his prowess by winning both the Corus chess tournament and the London Chess Classic. The following year, he added more titles to his name by emerging victorious in the Bazna Kings tournament, the Biel Grandmaster tournament, and the Tal Memorial. Although he couldn’t retain his London Chess Classic title, his impressive performance garnered additional rating points, propelling him to a new personal record of 2835. The year 2012 witnessed Carlsen’s triumph at the Grand Slam Chess Final and a return to the top spot at the London Chess Classic. Consequently, his FIDE rating soared to 2861, surpassing the previous record of 2851 held by Garry Kasparov.

World Champion

Carlsen initiated his historic journey in the World Chess Championship in 2013, clinching victory over Viswanathan Anand to claim the coveted title. The subsequent year marked further triumphs as he secured the FIDE World Rapid Championship and the World Blitz Championship. Carlsen continued his dominance by successfully defending his World Champion title against Anand once again. In a remarkable feat in 2015, he emerged victorious in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, the Grenke Chess Classic, and Shamkir Chess, while also retaining his title at the FIDE World Rapid Championships—a pioneering achievement in the history of the sport. However, his World Blitz Champion title slipped away as Alexander Grischuk claimed victory.

The year 2016 witnessed Carlsen’s triumphant return to the Tata Steel Chess Tournament and a maiden victory at the Norway Chess. The Bilbao Masters Final added another feather to his cap. The pinnacle of his accomplishments came during the World Chess Championship in New York City, where Carlsen, in a tense battle, outplayed Sergey Karjakin in tiebreaks to maintain his reign as the World Champion. His fourth successful defense occurred in 2018, with rapid tiebreak games securing victory over Fabiano Caruana.

Carlsen’s stellar performance continued into 2019, securing a record seventh win at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament. Further victories followed at the Grenke Chess Classic, the Côte d’Ivoire Rapid & Blitz, the Lindores Abbey Chess Stars Tournament, and Norway Chess. The year 2021 witnessed another historic chapter in Carlsen’s career as he overcame Ian Nepomniachtchi to secure his fifth World Chess Championship. Notably, this competition featured the longest game in the tournament’s history, with the first five matches ending in draws, and marked the first decisive result in a World Chess Championship game in over five years.

In a surprising turn of events in 2023, Carlsen chose not to defend his title against Nepomniachtchi. Instead, on August 24, 2023, he faced off against Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and emerged victorious, adding the Chess World Cup championship to his illustrious list of achievements.

Playing Style

During his early years, Carlsen gained recognition for his bold and aggressive playing style. However, as he matured, he gradually tempered this high-risk approach and embraced a more versatile strategy. His adept mastery of positional play draws comparisons to legendary former world champions like Vasily Smyslov and Anatoly Karpov. Moreover, Carlsen’s achievements are often attributed to his remarkable composure, exceptional physical fitness, and outstanding proficiency in endgame scenarios.

Endorsements

Owing to his renown as a chess luminary, Carlsen has established numerous business collaborations with well-known brands. Noteworthy among his endorsements, he showcased fashion for the Dutch designer clothing brand G-Star RAW in both 2010 and 2014. Additionally, Carlsen has undertaken the role of ambassador for Nordic Semiconductor and the gambling company Unibet.

Niemann Controversy

In the latter part of 2022, Carlsen took part as a wildcard entrant in the Sinquefield Cup as a component of the Grand Chess Tour 2022. He secured a victory against Nepomniachtchi in the initial game and managed a draw against Levon Aronian in the second game. The stakes were high as he found himself tied for first place before his encounter with Hans Niemann in the third game. In a surprising turn of events, Carlsen suffered a defeat at the hands of Neimann.

Fast forward two weeks, and the two contenders crossed paths again at the Champions Chess Tour 2022 during the Julius Baer Generation Cup. However, the match took an unexpected twist when, after just one move, Carlsen chose to resign. Subsequently, Carlsen broke his silence and made a startling accusation, alleging that Niemann had engaged in cheating during the game.

The controversy didn’t end there. In October, Niemann responded by filing a lawsuit against Carlsen and four other individuals. The lawsuit alleged charges of libel and slander. The legal battle unfolded, and by June 2023, news broke that a federal court in Missouri had dismissed the $100 million lawsuit, bringing an end to this chapter of the contentious chess rivalry.

Quick Summary

