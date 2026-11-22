The U.S. streaming addition offers a new way to see Ben Gregor’s adaptation, with Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy and the eccentric residents of the tree.

The Magic Faraway Tree is due on HBO Max in the United States on Friday, November 27. Jake Coyle reported the date in the Associated Press’s November 20 guide to new releases, and HBO Max’s November slate confirms the Friday date. FanFest flagged the date in its Weekend Brief. Ahead of the streaming release, there is a fuller story to tell about how a film adapted from Enid Blyton’s books uses the structure of their imagined world.

The film had a U.S. theatrical release through Vertical in August. The November date is a streaming addition for a film with an existing release history. Andrew Garfield plays Tim and Claire Foy plays Polly, whose children Beth, Joe and Fran discover the tree after the family moves to the English countryside. Ben Gregor directed the feature, and Simon Farnaby wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Nonso Anozie, Nicola Coughlan and Jessica Gunning as characters encountered in the world of the tree.

Vertical’s U.S. theatrical trailer introduces the family and the world of the tree. HBO Max adds the film November 27.

The shape of the adventure

A surprising amount of the book series’s appeal comes from the way the tree gives a set of otherwise unrelated adventures a common address. The main characters can climb to a new place and come back down to a world they recognize. Familiar residents can welcome them on one trip and remain around after visitors from a new land are gone. For a reader opening a new chapter, a location both reliably present and capable of delivering a surprise is an efficient invitation to keep going.

A feature film has a different set of timing decisions. It can compress the walk to the tree, turn the ascent into an important scene or spend longer in one land than a reader would imagine from its page count. The question is how successfully the destinations build on what’s happening at home. A series of places can be exciting on arrival, but the family story has to carry enough weight that viewers have a reason to care when everyone returns. Making Polly and Tim prominent in the setup gives the film a relationship with home to work on between discoveries.

The theatrical trailer establishes that contrast with the move to the countryside before it starts showing what the children find. The family has to adjust to a place whose rules they don’t know. The tree then offers a literal route to places with new rules of their own. It is a good match between premise and setting. The children can judge the worlds they discover through what they are learning in their new home, and a trip up the trunk has consequences once they find their way down.

Who lives in the tree?

Anozie plays Moonface, Coughlan plays Silky and Gunning plays Dame Washalot. They anchor a side of the story with a life already in progress when the family appears. Even a viewer who has never heard of the books can understand that the children have wandered into somebody else’s neighborhood. The odd names invite questions about what each figure does and how the household runs. Costume, voice and movement can answer those questions in a film exceptionally quickly.

The roles also make casting part of how the adaptation maps the place. A book can let readers hold multiple versions of a character in their heads, because a name and a description make a starting point rather than a complete image. The film asks an actor and the people designing the scene to deliver a particular version. Who seems to know the tree best? Who enjoys the commotion caused by a visit? Who expects people to follow longstanding rules? The cast’s job is to establish those differences so the neighborhood feels as though it existed before the first climb.

Farnaby’s screenplay credit is worth noticing if you have seen other family films he helped write. His credits include Paddington 2, which finds comedy in a community solving its own ordinary problems even as the movie takes the characters somewhere new. That experience supplies context for the assignment here. A writer adapting Blyton needs to give the strangers in the tree enough time to become recurring presences while carrying five members of a family through a move and a discovery. The material offers plenty of places to visit. The challenge is keeping the people vivid when a lot changes around them.

How the streaming release fits the film’s year

Vertical promoted an August 21 U.S. cinema opening. HBO Max’s November listing brings the same adaptation into a subscription window, where it will sit in the service’s Kids & Family and fantasy programming. That sequence can help families sort an older trailer’s availability claims from this week’s news. The trailer reflects the rollout the distributor was advertising when it released the video. For U.S. streaming viewers, the date to use now is November 27, as listed by the AP in its November 20 preview.

An at-home viewing also makes it easy to compare the movie with the books at a pace that suits different ages. A child can start with the idea of a tree whose inhabitants know more about it than the visitors. Someone who already knows the books can watch how the screen adaptation uses longer passages at home to change the significance of a trip back. These are different paths into one feature. There is enough in the premise for a viewer to recognize what kind of adventure it will be within a few scenes.

The film’s publishing ancestry gives it an unusual double introduction. The name of the tree may be what first attracts an adult who remembers it from a library or a classroom. For the young characters, the tree is part of a new landscape and the adults have only just brought them to it. The gap between those points of view gives a family viewing a natural subject for conversation. Who would you want to meet first and what would you want to find out before you climbed farther?

Between the August theatrical rollout and the Friday streaming date, the facts about the film itself have stayed consistent. It is Gregor’s feature from Farnaby’s adaptation, built around the move to the countryside and the community hidden in the tree. For U.S. viewers who have been waiting to stream it on HBO Max, November 27 is the useful new piece of information. The reason to put it alongside the books is the chance to see which parts of a story people have long imagined for themselves become the details an actor, a costume and a built space can bring together.

Sources

What’s New On HBO Max This November — Warner Bros. Discovery Pressroom, October 2026

What to stream on Thanksgiving week: ‘Dig,’ Jennifer Lopez and ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ — Associated Press, film section by Jake Coyle, November 20, 2026

Watch The Magic Faraway Tree — HBO Max, Undated title listing, checked November 22, 2026

The Magic Faraway Tree — Palisades Park Pictures, Undated sales listing, checked November 22, 2026

The Magic Faraway Tree | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical — Vertical, 2026 theatrical campaign, checked November 22, 2026

FanFest Weekend Brief — November 20, 2026 — FanFest, November 21, 2026 publication

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