Madonna Rips Critics for Discussing Her Appearance at the Grammys

After receiving online and media backlash for her appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on February 5, music legend Madonna is speaking out.

In response to her critics who have been deriding the star for presenting the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award to Sam Smith and Kim Petra, the singer defiantly took to Instagram with a reel of herself joyfully dancing alongside other artists after the show. In addition, in her caption she explicitly addressed these haters and denounced their ageism and sexism that inspired them towards such attacks against her.

Madonna commended Petras for making history as the first trans woman to win a Grammy, and she was appalled that her critics would rather police her appearance than celebrate this groundbreaking achievement.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working, and adventurous.”

Madonna actively resists the status quo with her boldness and refusal to apologize for being herself. She doesn’t believe that she has done anything wrong; instead, thinks it’s inappropriate for others to be so quick to criticize or condemn someone without even knowing them. Her overall message is clear: one should never feel obligated to conform just because society says they should.

Throughout her career, Madonna has never backed away from controversy. Rather than cowering in the face of criticism, she embraced it and used it as a tool to push the boundaries of social standards and propel her brand upwards. At 64 years old, she remains an iconoclast like Marlene Dietrich and Mae West who refused to succumb to ageist or sexist expectations during their later years.