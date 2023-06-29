Madonna Hospitalized and in ICU for ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’

Madonna Hospitalized with Serious Infection, Tour Dates Rescheduled

Renowned pop icon Madonna was admitted to the hospital and required an intensive care unit (ICU) stay after developing a “serious” infection, as confirmed by her team.

The 64-year-old singer of “Like a Virgin” was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, according to her longtime talent manager, Guy Oseary. He also announced that the dates for Madonna’s Celebration World Tour would be rescheduled.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Oseary shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

“While her health is improving, she is still under medical care, and a full recovery is expected.”

Madonna had previously canceled several shows during her last tour in 2019 due to a knee injury, which ultimately resulted in the tour being cut short.

“We will provide further details as soon as they become available, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows,” Oseary added.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a medical contributor for Fox News, explained that various issues could cause concern and prompt immediate attention in such cases.

“The most common concern would be the possibility of pneumonia or a urinary infection that spread to the blood and lungs,” he told Fox News Digital.

A stay in the ICU signifies a severe situation where someone’s life was in danger. When a patient is discharged from the ICU, it is an optimistic sign that they are on the path to recovery.

The highly anticipated Celebration World Tour, marking Madonna’s 40-year anniversary in the entertainment industry, was originally scheduled to launch in July.

Fans have previously experienced concert setbacks with the Queen of Pop when she had to cancel shows during her Madame X Tour in 2019.

In February, Madonna mourned the loss of her older brother, Anthony Ciccone.

The singer broke her silence about Anthony’s death by sharing a throwback photo and listing a few pivotal points she learned from her late sibling.

“Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism,” Madonna wrote, expressing her gratitude.

She also mentioned other influential teachings she received from her brother, including the works of Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, and Jack Kerouac, emphasizing his impact on her life.

Madonna, who has seven siblings and two half-siblings from her father’s second marriage, acknowledged that Anthony had battled alcoholism and became estranged from the family. After spending years homeless, he reportedly reconnected with them in 2017 after seeking rehabilitation.