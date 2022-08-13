Madame Web: Sydney Sweeney’s Marvel Superhero Finally Revealed

According to different rumors, Madame Web is set to expand Sony’s Marvel universe in an exciting way and that includes Sydney Sweeney’s role! The anticipation surrounding the movie is high, mainly because of its ties to the Multiverse and its all-star cast. Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web features Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabel Merced, and Adam Scott.

While the details of Madame Web are still being kept secret, set photos have given a hint at what the movie will be about. The photos show that Roberts’ Marvel character is seemingly pregnant, and the first look at Johnson’s Madame Web costume has also been revealed.

Now, while the movie is still being made, a new report has revealed the cast of characters.

Sydney Sweeney’s Madame Web Character Revealed

The Cosmic Circus shared exclusive details about the characters involved in Madame Web.

The outlet first revealed that Sydney Sweeney is playing Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman, in the upcoming movie.

Julia Carpenter first appeared in the Secret Wars series back in 1984. She was unknowingly a test subject to a mysterious experiment involving spider and plant DNA. This gave her similar powers to Spider-Man, which she used to fight crime as part of the web-slinger’s team during the crossover event.

When Kraven the Hunter’s family was hunting down various spider-related characters, Cassandra Webb, aka the original Madame Web, was fatally wounded. As a result, Webb transferred her powers and blindness to Julia Carpenter, allowing her to stop a tragic future from happening.

Dakota Johnson is playing the lead character in the movie, Cassandra Webb. Webb is a clairvoyant and precognitive mutant who is connected to a life support system resembling a spiderweb. In the comics, Webb is a mutant who has sensory powers, such as telepathy, clairvoyance, prescience, and the ability to sense the presence of psionic powers in others.

Celeste O’Connor is rumored to play Mattie Franklin, another Spider-Woman from the comics. Isabela Merced is set to play Anya Corazon, aka Spider-Girl.

In the Marvel universe, Martha “Mattie” Franklin’s uncle is J. Jonah Jameson. Before she became Spider-Woman, Mattie fought Charlotte Witter. After that, she transitioned into the Marvel hero with the blessing of Jessica Drew.

Anya Corazon is a superheroine from Marvel Comics who uses grappling hooks that look like spiders. She can also create skin to protect herself from enemies.

Why Madame Web Includes Many Versions of Spider-Woman

Sony previously said that the movie will be about the origin story of Madame Web. But it looks like other Spider-Women will have their origin stories told too. It is unknown how all these characters will meet, but it seems likely that Marvel’s Spider-Woman will bring them together to face a dangerous threat.

Some people in the movie might have spider powers when it starts. But it is still not known if everyone will have spider powers. It is possible that one or more people might already be heroes when the movie starts.

There is a rumor that Adam Scott might play a younger Ben Parker in the new Spider-Man movie. If this is true, it means that the chief villain of the movie could be trying to find the Parker family so they can’t have a baby. Once Madame Web becomes aware of this danger, she would try and gather all the Spider-Women to stop this enemy.

Sydney Sweeney’s Julia Carpenter could be very important in the Madame Web puzzle. Carpenter might have received her powers during the movie, with her helping Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra Webb in her mission. That said, the other Spider-Women, namely Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazon, could come from a different universe because of the Web of Life and Destiny.

The Web of Life and Destiny is a web that holds the Multiverse together. This web includes the past, present, and future. As explained in Marvel’s Spider-Verse comic event, Madame Web has the ability to transport any version of Spider-Man (including Spider-Women) across the Multiverse through the use of Spider-Totems.

This could mean that the other Spider-Women in the movie could come from another universe. This could mean that they need to work together to protect a young Peter Parker from a dangerous threat.

Madame Web is set to premiere in theaters on October 6, 2023.