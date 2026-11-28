After the weather delay, the parade stepped off November 28 with new balloons, a changed guest lineup and Concord’s marching band among the groups that made it to New York.

Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade went ahead Saturday, November 28 after severe weather forced organizers to move it from Thursday. The Associated Press reported from New York as the rearranged parade took its usual route from the Upper West Side to Herald Square. Its account describes crowd favorites including Snoopy and Spider-Man alongside newer balloons such as Bluey and Earl the Squirrel. Macy’s and NBC had already announced the new date. Saturday’s development was seeing the reassembled event actually make it onto the street.

The AP also reported two kinds of change that a new air time alone did not explain. Gloria Gaynor and LL Cool J were added to the celebrity lineup. Concord’s marching band made it to the event and took part in the ribbon-cutting, after its ability to attend had been in question. For a viewer following this from home, those details offer a clearer measure of what a two-day postponement changes than a simple reminder of which network carried it.

November 7 Balloonfest rehearsal footage. Video by AP Archive.

A parade has many pieces that have to move together

The published route remained about two and a half miles, according to AP. The balloons, floats, musicians and other performers still had to be organized into a moving event. People at any one point on the route can see only a portion of the line at once. For broadcasters, the job is partly to create a sequence that makes the scale of the street event visible to a viewer who cannot look up or down the avenue.

That distinction helps explain the appeal of a wide crowd shot or a view of a balloon moving between buildings. It can communicate how large an object is in a way that a tight view may not. An audience member on the route can compare it with the nearest structure without thinking about it. A television viewer needs the people, storefronts or intersections in the frame to do that job. The new balloons are one reason a milestone parade can have something to show even to someone who has watched several versions of the same route.

A change in the calendar affects performers differently. Someone already in New York may be able to make a Saturday appearance if the new time fits. A group that came from farther away has other arrangements to consider. The AP account captured that distinction in its reporting on the Concord ensemble. The band’s experience also makes the labor of putting on a parade visible. A few minutes of marching on camera depend on a much larger plan for getting people and their equipment to the route together.

What to look for in Saturday coverage

A viewer looking at recaps should be aware that NBC used the original holiday slot for coverage from the previous year, as described in NBCUniversal’s holiday programming announcement. Date labels matter this weekend. Footage that came from a Thursday telecast and footage recorded on Saturday could both appear in a feed under nearly identical titles. The 100th parade, the Saturday date and identifiable new balloons are useful clues when selecting an official clip or a story about what actually happened this year.

AP’s coverage identifies the additions to the guest list and describes the sequence with help from reporting on the ground. That is more specific than treating an early lineup announcement as a promise that everyone named performed in the same slot. A viewer who wants to find one performer should use Saturday’s coverage or the broadcaster’s official material once available. A written lineup and an actual segment answer related but different questions.

Bluey’s balloon at the November 7, 2026 rehearsal. Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc. Macy’s press gallery.

NBC and Peacock carried Saturday’s parade beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. NBCUniversal’s announcement established the new live window and Telemundo’s Spanish-language coverage. Because live and on-demand rights can work differently, use the service’s actual listing to see what replay or segments it still offers. The existence of a live stream does not automatically establish how long a full broadcast can be watched later.

UPI’s gallery offers a second way to see what made it onto the route. Its images include the Dora and SpongeBob balloons on Central Park West. A still photograph can show how recognizable shapes sit against a real street, even when it cannot show the time a band takes to pass or what changes when a float reaches the performance area. That distinction makes an official broadcast and a reported photo gallery useful to different readers.

NBCUniversal’s companion release distinguishes the revised NBC and Peacock coverage from Telemundo’s Spanish-language plans. That is an important detail for viewers who remember the parade primarily through a particular broadcast. Once a special changes days, an ordinary channel guide can be as helpful as a news alert in finding which program is on.

The location of the finish also matters to the way Saturday footage can look. A balloon on the approach to a corner may be the most visible object in a street-level view. In Herald Square, a television production can show the performances prepared for that point of the route. Those views depict different parts of one event. The date, the characters and the blocks visible behind them are better clues to the Saturday parade than the title of a repost alone.

Why the milestone still looked familiar

The parade’s anniversary helped explain the amount of attention it drew. Its recognizable route and mix of music, balloons and live performance helped make the Saturday event intelligible even after changing the day most people expected to see it. The new elements work in part because there are familiar things around them. A person seeing Bluey in the parade can compare the first appearance with balloons remembered from previous years. A band can have a meaningful place in the same sequence as a nationally known performer.

There is also a small but useful lesson in preparation for audiences that follow an annual event as part of a holiday. A schedule update is one piece of the story, and actual coverage is another. Saturday’s reporting confirms that the parade could go ahead and describes part of the revised lineup in motion. That is the development beyond the original postponement, and it gives viewers looking back at the weekend more to remember than when the network had to move the show.

Featured image from the November 7, 2026 balloon rehearsal. Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc. Macy’s press gallery.

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