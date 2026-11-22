The November 20 chart puts “Rethink Some Things” back on top in its eighteenth week and shows how to read the result alongside other airplay rankings.

Luke Combs returned to No. 1 on MusicRow’s CountryBreakout Radio Chart in the issue dated November 20. The publication’s chart had placed “Rethink Some Things” at No. 2 the previous week. John Nix Arledge reported the change for MusicRow and noted that the single was also No. 5 on Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase at the time of his report. The first-place result belongs to the chart that published it. The three rankings together provide a more useful view of where the record was being played.

This is the second time MusicRow has reported the song atop its ranking in November. Arledge covered its first-place showing on November 6, while the new chart shows it rising back from the runner-up slot. The latest printout lists it in its eighteenth week, with 2,251 spins and 57 reporting stations for the tracking period. That is enough detail to tell a story about a record that has already spent months at radio, rather than treating the No. 1 as the beginning of the campaign.

What a return to No. 1 measures

The word “return” is precise here. The new chart can be read alongside the November 6 story and the November 20 chart’s previous-position column. A song climbing to the top for the first time traces one kind of movement. A song moving back from second tells us that its highest relative position recurred across two tracking weeks. The change is particularly informative because MusicRow prints the underlying spins and reporting count rather than only providing an ordered list.

A spin is one reported play in the period used by the chart. More spins put a record in front of listeners more often on the participating stations. They do not convert directly to a count of people, because a play in one market or time of day may reach a different audience from a play somewhere else. The station count answers a different question again. It describes how many reporting outlets supplied those spins. Reading the numbers side by side is a useful way to keep an airplay result in perspective.

Billboard Country Airplay, Mediabase and MusicRow each publish a ranking under their own name and measurement rules. A trade story that names the chart is telling the reader which report it is describing. It is possible to be first in one ranking and fifth in another on the same week. Anyone keeping a personal timeline of Combs’s singles can preserve the original distinction simply by writing the chart name beside the position. When an updated number turns up, it is much easier to compare it with an earlier figure from the same series.

The movement from second to first also depends on what happens around the song. An ordered list relates songs to one another within a tracking period. A rise of one position does not, on its own, tell the reader whether a particular combination of new adds, repeated plays or movement by neighboring records produced the change. That is where the chart itself is more useful than a social graphic showing a big numeral. It offers measurements that can be compared, and it sets a boundary on how precisely anyone can explain the result.

A March album still supplying November news

Combs’s artist site lists “Rethink Some Things” on The Way I Am and names Combs, Jacob Davis, Dan Isbell and Reid Isbell as its writers. Sony Music’s March 20 release announcement confirms the album’s launch on that date. The label identified it as his sixth studio album. Those details orient readers who may have heard the track at radio without following the album when it appeared. An artist’s album page describes where the recording belongs. A weekly chart explains what happened to it in a particular venue for listening.

In practical terms, an album release gives fans access to a group of recordings at once. Radio can introduce them across a much longer span. The recording stays the same as a listener finds it in those different settings. The attention surrounding it changes. A person who already knows the album may track a favored song’s progress for months. A casual listener can encounter it for the first time in the eighteenth chart week and understandably think of it as current.

The album credits also put the radio story in creative context. A listener can follow the four named writers from this track into their other credits, or compare this recording with another track on the same album. These are ways to extend a chart story without asking popularity to settle a question about the merits of the music. The ranking describes an aspect of distribution. The record gives a listener the evidence to form a view of its performance and arrangement.

Why the three positions belong together

MusicRow’s November 20 update is a focused event in a larger release cycle. It arrived in the same week as the CMA Awards, where the same outlet reported that Combs performed a different album track. The broadcast and the chart therefore give listeners two ways to come across his current work. The airplay item has its own result and its own data, independent of a viewer count for the ceremony or a list of trophies. It answers a narrower question than a general account of who dominated the week.

For fans following the next chart, a single clean comparison will be more useful than combining the three positions into one. Look at what happens to the spin total and the place on the same chart, then check whether other published rankings show movement in the same direction. Different measurements can agree or diverge. Either result is information about how to read the numbers over time.

“Rethink Some Things” gives readers a particularly clear example because the known dates are spread across the year. The album came out March 20. The MusicRow ranking registered a first-place week on November 6 and another on November 20. Those are separate milestones for the same recording. This week’s development is that a song already well into its run reclaimed the top spot in a specific airplay report, and that report supplied enough detail to understand what the result represents.

Sources

Luke Combs Returns To No. 1 On The MusicRow Radio Chart — MusicRow, John Nix Arledge, November 20, 2026

MusicRow Weekly: CountryBreakout Radio Chart — MusicRow, November 20, 2026

Luke Combs Reaches No. 1 On The MusicRow Radio Chart — MusicRow, John Nix Arledge, November 6, 2026

Rethink Some Things — LukeCombs.com, Album date March 20, 2026

Luke Combs’ New Album The Way I Am Out Today — Sony Music Canada, March 20, 2026

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