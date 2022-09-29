FanFest

Luke Bryan Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2023

Published on September 29th, 2022 | Updated on September 29th, 2022 | By FanFest

Fans who have seen Luke Bryan on tour in the past, such as during his current Raised Up Right Tour, will find this to be a distinct experience. “Playing my Vegas residency is . . . it’s really, really fun. I mean, our production value and our sound value and just the enormity of the stage and the lights is certainly so unique. It’s just a massive look and I think when fans have never seen me is such a big theater with all the bells and whistles and tricks and fun things to do . . . It’s a pretty special show.”

The following new dates are the 2020-2023 Las Vegas performance dates: February 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11; March 22, 24, 25, 29 and 31; April 1.

