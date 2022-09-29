Luke Bryan Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2023

Fans who have seen Luke Bryan on tour in the past, such as during his current Raised Up Right Tour, will find this to be a distinct experience. “Playing my Vegas residency is . . . it’s really, really fun. I mean, our production value and our sound value and just the enormity of the stage and the lights is certainly so unique. It’s just a massive look and I think when fans have never seen me is such a big theater with all the bells and whistles and tricks and fun things to do . . . It’s a pretty special show.”

The following new dates are the 2020-2023 Las Vegas performance dates: February 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11; March 22, 24, 25, 29 and 31; April 1.