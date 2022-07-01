Lucy Lawless was Thrilled with a Secret Appearance in “Doctor Strange 2”

Like any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is chock-full of Easter Eggs and references, and we now know that Sam Raimi has included a few more from his past, which was where Lucy Lawless surprisingly came in.

Raimi’s sequel further explored the influence of actors and a firm commitment to horror on his career, with both employed in Doctor Strange 2, which included another Evil Dead alum. Everyone knows about Bruce Campbell as Pizza Poppa, but until now no one had noticed Lawless.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Xena: Warrior Princess has now been confirmed to exist, with one of the monuments being officially labeled as Lawless’ legendary warrior. The actress has responded to this on Twitter, noting her surprise at the inclusion.

Lawless has appeared in several Raimi projects before playing a cameo in Ash vs. Evil Dead as the antagonist.

Raimi’s future is uncertain. There’s been little talk about whether or not he’ll return for the inevitable Doctor Strange sequel. The final shot of Multiverse of Madness, along with its post-credits stinger implying that Charlize Theron will play Clea, offers a clear indication to the next story. Although Multiverse of Madness perhaps didn’t do the box office numbers many were hoping for, but a common theme is the appreciation of Raimi’s visual style in the film.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available to watch on Disney Plus.