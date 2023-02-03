Lucky ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Get a Meet and Greet with Cast in Fort Worth, Texas

Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan are providing Yellowstone fans in Fort Worth, Texas a special Valentine’s Day surprise. If you’re one of the lucky viewers located there, go ahead and forget about your weekend plans – this is too good to miss!

If you had already planned to attend the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, great timing! Hauser and Sheridan will be attending on Friday afternoon – a must-see for Dutton die-hards. Not only could lucky fans meet their favorite actors from Yellowstone in person, but they can also get exclusive merchandise from the 6666 Ranch as well. So don’t miss out this once in a lifetime opportunity to live all your dreams!

Fort Worth Culture Map shared the news this afternoon and gave locals information on when to line up and which booth Sheridan and Hauser will be stationed at.If you have been granted admission to the event, there is no need for an extra ticket in order to meet Sheridan and Hauser. However, make sure that you stay hydrated and be prepared to wait as it is certain that meeting your favorite cowboy will take a lot of energy.

If you already have a ticket to the show, how do you meet Hauser and Sheridan? Culture Map has shared some helpful details; however, with the meet-and-greet starting at 4:30 pm sharp, make sure to arrive ahead of time if your goal is to take home an autograph from one or both ranch hands.

This Friday, don’t miss your chance to meet the pair at 4:30-6:30 pm near Booth 6666 at Aisle 700 in Amon. G Carter Jr.’s Exhibits Hall! In case you can’t make it to Fort Worth this evening, no worries – while not quite as awesome as seeing them there in person, you can still watch Hauser’s portrayal of Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone streaming now on Peacock!