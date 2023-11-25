Lucille Ball Net Worth: $60 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians

Net Worth:$60 Million

Date of Birth:Aug 6, 1911 – Apr 26, 1989 (77 years old)

Place of Birth:Celoron

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 7 in (1.71 m)

Profession:Comedian, Model, Actor, Television producer, Singer

Nationality:United States of America

What was Lucille Ball’s net worth and salary?

Lucille Ball’s net worth of $60 million at the time of her passing in 1989, equivalent to about $145 million today, underscores her immense success as a comedian, actress, model, and pioneering businesswoman. In my recent analysis of her career, I have focused on how her roles in various films laid the groundwork for her fame, but it was “I Love Lucy” that truly cemented her legacy.

Her strategic business decisions, particularly alongside her then-husband Desi Arnaz, were groundbreaking for the entertainment industry. Their decision to own their show was revolutionary at the time and set a precedent in the television industry. The sale of their episodes to CBS for $4.5 million in 1957 (around $40 million today) marked a significant financial milestone.

Lucille Ball’s acumen was further demonstrated when she bought out Desi’s share in their company for $2.5 million in 1962 and then sold the entire company to Gulf+Western for $17 million in 1967 (about $160 million today). My analysis over the past month highlights these moves as indicative of her foresight and business savvy.

Lucille Ball’s enduring legacy in entertainment is not just tied to her iconic comedic and acting talents but is also rooted in her role as a trailblazer for women in the business side of Hollywood. Her career trajectory and financial success are testament to her innovative spirit and enduring impact on the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Lucille Ball came into the world in Jamestown, New York, on August 6, 1911. Her early years were marked by instability as her father underwent frequent transfers for his job with Bell Telephone. Raised under the strict guidance of her Puritanical grandparents, Ball faced a challenging childhood. Tragedy struck early when her father succumbed to typhoid fever at the young age of 27, leaving three-year-old Ball fatherless.

Discovering her passion for performance at the age of twelve, Ball’s journey into the world of theater began. During her late teens, she enrolled at the John Murray Anderson School for the Dramatic Arts in New York, where she shared the learning space with fellow student Bette Davis. Eager to make a mark in the New York theater scene, Ball initially experienced success. However, her health took a toll, forcing her to step away from acting for a significant period due to a severe bout of rheumatic fever.

Early Career

In 1932, Lucille Ball, who had recovered from setbacks in her career, returned to New York City with the determination to reignite her acting pursuits. To sustain herself financially, she took on the role of the Chesterfield cigarette girl at Carnegie and secured chorus work on Broadway. However, her stint in chorus work was short-lived as she faced swift dismissal. Undeterred, she ventured into Hollywood with a steadfast ambition to become a film star.

Throughout the 1930s, Ball took on various minor roles in movies, including appearances alongside the Marx Brothers and in several Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers musicals. In 1933, she made an uncredited appearance in “Roman Scandals.” In 1936, Ball found herself in the play “Hey Diddle Diddle,” a comedy set in a Hollywood duplex apartment. Although she auditioned for a role in the 1936 film “Gone with the Wind,” the part ultimately went to Vivien Leigh, who later achieved fame by winning an Oscar for Best Actress.

One notable chapter in Ball’s journey occurred in 1936 when she starred in the musical “Too Many Girls,” a production that introduced her to her future husband and co-star, Desi Arnaz. As she navigated the late ’30s and early ’40s, Ball continued to take on various small roles in movies and theater. To supplement her income and enhance her visibility, she delved into radio work.

The mid-1940s marked a turning point for Ball as she secured more prominent roles in films like “Best Foot Forward,” “Lover Come Back,” and the murder mystery “Lured.” This period of her career showcased her growing stature as a leading actress, setting the stage for the iconic roles and achievements that would define her legacy in the years to come.

“I Love Lucy”

In 1948, Lucy starred in the CBS radio comedy “My Favorite Husband,” later adapted into the iconic TV show “I Love Lucy.” Initially skeptical of a redhead-Cuban couple, CBS eventually embraced Lucy’s insistence on co-starring with her husband, Desi Arnaz. The show’s success not only made them household names but also provided Lucy a platform to address marital strains. Lucy’s historic role as the first woman to head a TV production company, Desilu, revolutionized the industry. “I Love Lucy” dominated U.S. ratings from 1951-1957, with enduring global syndication. Lucy and Desi’s partnership extended to films, and Desilu produced other hit shows, cementing their legacy in television history.

Desilu Productions

In 1950, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball founded Desilu Productions to produce their vaudeville act. Arnaz’s savvy business decisions, like securing ownership of “I Love Lucy” rerun rights, led to immense success. After their divorce in 1960, Lucille took charge, green-lighting hits like “Star Trek” and “Mission Impossible.” In 1967, she sold Desilu to Gulf+Western for $17 million, marking the birth of Paramount Studios.

Life after “Lucy”

Lucille Ball’s entertainment journey began with the 1960 Broadway musical “Wildcats,” but her illness cut the show short. She later hosted the CBS Radio talk show “Let’s Talk to Lucy” and found success in sitcoms like “The Lucy Show” and “Here’s Lucy.” Despite setbacks, she remained a TV favorite until 1980.

In 1979, Ball took an unexpected turn, becoming an assistant professor at California State University. In the mid-eighties, she attempted a TV comeback with the dramatic “Stone Pillow” and the sitcom “Life With Lucy,” though the latter was short-lived.

Her final public appearance was at the 1989 Academy Awards, just a month before her death on April 26, 1989, at 77, from a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm following unrelated heart surgery.

Personal Life

Ball initiated divorce proceedings against Arnaz in 1944. Despite the initial split, the couple reconciled shortly after, and Ball welcomed their daughter Lucie into the world in July 1951. Their second child, Desi Arnaz Jr., was born in January 1953. Although the couple officially divorced in May 1960, they maintained a close friendship and continued to collaborate professionally. Publicly, they often expressed warm sentiments about each other. In a poignant moment, Lucille visited Desi just a week before his passing in 1986.

In 1961, Ball entered into her second marriage with Gary Morton. The union endured until her death in 1989.

Quick Summary

The article covers Lucille Ball’s life, career, and financial success, stating her net worth at $60 million during her 1989 passing. It explores her early life, challenges, and journey into theater, highlighting her transition to Hollywood. The pivotal section discusses her role in “I Love Lucy,” making her a household name and a pioneering female mogul. Lucille’s strategic business decisions, including Desilu Productions and its subsequent sale, showcase her business acumen. The narrative continues with insights into her post-“I Love Lucy” ventures, including Broadway, radio, and successful sitcoms. The article touches on her unexpected turn as an assistant professor and TV comeback attempts. It concludes with a glimpse into her personal life, marriages, and her death in 1989. Overall, it paints a vivid picture of Lucille Ball’s multifaceted life and groundbreaking achievements.