Lucifer’s At The Top Of The Streaming Charts Again Because It Is… Devilishly Good!

So, not surprising at all, Lucifer‘s at the top of the streaming charts again! The show is freaking fantastic, which is probably why they keep pulling out miracle seasons and extending it! Netflix knows how to make good choices sometimes. You could even say Lucifer is… devilishly good. Yeah… I’m sorry.

This information comes courtesy of Deadline, who claims Lucifer is back at the top of the Nielsen Streaming Charts! That would indicate a rise in viewership of about 40% which is insane! Those aren’t the only numbers that Deadline provides, though!

They claim that the series “racked up more than 1.8 billion minutes of total viewing from May 31 to June 6. That tally increased about 40% from the 1.3 billion it collected in the prior week.” which means more and more people are tuning in to Lucifer! Finally, they also claim “Nielsen said viewers aged 18 to 34 made up more than one-third of Lucifer‘s audience, which skewed a bit female.”

So, it seems like Lucifer‘s popularity isn’t dropping at all! If the star didn’t want to move on, we wonder if Netflix would have renewed it for more seasons after the sixth one airs. As of now, we’ll be saying goodbye to Lucifer pretty soon.

Lucifer actually started out on a different network. It was cancelled after its third season, but fans were grateful when Netflix pulled it from the dead! Since then, the show has been renewed several times, and people still love it!

Lucifer season 5B just premiered recently on Netflix! It’s been some time, yet the show seems to keep hitting the top of Nielsen’s! That’s pretty damn impressive for a season that hasn’t been out that long!

You can catch up on all the seasons of Lucifer on Netflix right now! That should get you ready for the final season! Lucifer’s at the top, baby, and he ain’t going anywhere!