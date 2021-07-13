Lucifer: Season 6 Will Have Most Expensive Episode Ever! A Huge Budget For Final Season!

The second half of season 5 of Lucifer is already on Netflix. This is one season that fans have been waiting forever for, but it’s also raised some questions. People don’t really have a clue where the series can go from here. Well, season 6 will feature the series most expensive episode ever. So that’s something, right?

Season 5 was originally supposed to be Lucifer‘s final season, but we got a surprise sixth season announcement. Season 5 ties up so many of the storyline that it’s safe to say some fans are even confused.

Even crazier than that is the fact that the season six announcement didn’t change any of their plans. It’s been reported that despite the new season being greenlit, the show never changed any of its storylines for season 5.

Still, the showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, say the final season will be full of very personal stories. It will also feature the series most expensive episode ever!

Both showrunners recently spoke to Collider, discussing the upcoming final season.

“Season 6, partly because of COVID, became a much more intimate season. But also because we knew we had done this kind of splashy Season 5B, with a lot of spectacle, we didn’t want to try to top ourselves and just be empty action. So, we found the more intimate story for all of our characters, and a much more emotional one. We didn’t have to scrape to find stories for anybody. We just kind of dug to a deeper level with everybody.” “Yeah. And though it is by far probably the most intimate season we’ve done, it also has the most expensive episode we’ve ever made. So, we’ve still got plenty of spectacle.”

As expected, though, they couldn’t give us any actual details. What we do know is that the episode in question will be the season 6, the series, finale. No matter what happens, the series is poised to go out with a bang!

“If you think the Season 5 finale [was big], our Season 6 finale… cost us more. I’ll leave that to interpretation.”

How do you feel about the fact that season 6 will feature the series most expensive episode? Let us know in the comments!

The first 5 seasons of Lucifer are already streaming on Netflix, and you should definitely check them out! They’re pretty awesome!