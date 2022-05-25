Lucasfilm Advised Actor ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ to Anticipate Racist Abuse from Fans

Moses Ingram may only be 5’5,” but she’s frightening and intimidating as Jedi-hunting baddie Reva in the upcoming and highly anticipated Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff.

The part is ideal for a rising actress, but like John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran before her, she was warned that she might receive some terrible hate from certain fans as a person of color.

According to The Independent, Ingram was told by a Lucasfilm executive that she was likely to receive a lot of hate online. They were also ready to assist with the problem.

“It was something that Lucasfilm actually got in front of, and said, ‘This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen. But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens’.”

She knows, according to Ingram, that online hatred is just a sad fact of life. She also understands how she’ll deal with it.

“Of course, there are always pockets of hate,” Ingram said. “But I have no problem with the block button.”

She added that the program will be highly diverse, and this should make us all proud regardless of internet bigots who hide their racism behind keyboards.

“‘Obi-Wan’ is going to bring the most diversity I think we’ve ever seen in the galaxy before. To me, it’s long overdue. If you’ve got talking droids and aliens, but no people of color, it doesn’t make any sense. It’s 2022, you know. So we’re just at the beginning of that change. But I think to start that change is better than never having started it.”

On May 27, the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Disney Plus.