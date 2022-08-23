Love Island: Celebrities Social Media Reactions after Learning Laura Whitmore is Leaving Series

Vicky Pattison and Olly Murs are among the celebrities who have shown their support for Laura Whitmore after she announced her exit from Love Island.

The 37-year-old woman who is married to the narrator and comedian on the ITV2 show broke the news on Monday evening.

The TV presenter took over the reins of the show in 2020 after Caroline Flack, her friend and former host, died.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Laura wrote: ‘Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.

‘There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.’

She added: ‘I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

‘I hope I did you proud Caroline.’

Laura’s 1.6million followers flocked to the post to express their sadness over her resignation, including a host of famous faces.

Vicky, 34, penned: ‘You did wonderful mate!! You’ll be missed.’

Dance With Me Tonight singer Olly remarked: ‘You was unreal Laura 👏🏻👌🏻❤️.’

Former Love Islander Demi Jones added: ‘You were incredible. We’ll miss you.’

The Inbetweeners actor Emily Atack said: ‘Smashed it.’

Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf wrote: ‘You did US proud. Well done angel x.’

Maura Higgins, who appeared in the 2019 series of Love Island, shared: ‘You will be missed.’

The Irish personality’s decision to quit the juggernaut reality show comes just weeks after season eight concluded.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the show by getting a lot of votes. They took home the £50,000 prize

Laura replaced Flack as the showrunner for three seasons. Flack stepped down after some legal issues and died by suicide in 2020.

After she announced her new gig, she wrote: ‘I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.’

Earlier this month, Laura revealed that she would be taking on a role in the West End production 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

The actress is currently rehearsing for her upcoming role in the hit production. She will star alongside Matt Willis, Felix Scott, and Tamsin Carroll starting from September 6 to January 8.