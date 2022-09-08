‘LOST’ Star Daniel Dae Kim Reflects on His Role as Jin in the Hit Series

Despite having long gone off the air more than a decade ago, Lost is still one of the most discussed TV shows today. The revolutionary ABC drama is one of the most important series in recent history, laying the groundwork for many mystery box series that have come since. Over time, people have continuously watched Lost. Many of the show’s performers retain their fame as actors due to their roles on Lost, something they are quite proud of.

Jin-Soo Kwon was played by Daniel Dae Kim on the series, and the character has since become one of Lost‘s most popular characters. The actor recently spoke with ComicBook.com about his new AMC+ series, Pantheon, and we asked him how he remembers his experience on Lost so many years later.

“I feel honored to have been a part of such an amazing show and to have met so many talented people. Without Lost, I don’t know where my career would be. A lot of actors go their entire lives without landing a gig as good as this one.”

Kim went on to discuss the character of Jin-Soo Kwon and how, over the last decade, the audience’s relationship to that character has changed.

“It’s interesting. I think that has something to do with the fact that all the episodes are available to view at the same time,” he said. “When Lost first aired, more people were watching linear TV, and so people were watching the characters unfold week to week and where my character ended was very far from where he started. And so I noticed that the closer to the end of the series that we got, the more well-received my character was.”

Hulu offers access to every episode of Lost.