‘Lord of the Rings’ New Series Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con

Comic-Con audiences saw a sneak peak of the new Lord of the Rings show on Friday. The show is set thousands of years before the events in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Stephen Colbert, who is a fan of Tolkien, moderated a panel about the show on Comic-Con’s biggest stage, Hall H.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a new show that is being produced by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. It focuses on Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth, when kingdoms were forming and falling and evil forces were growing stronger.

The Rings of Power will take audiences to amazing locations like the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, and more. They will also meet a large ensemble of characters, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker).

The eight-part series will debut on Prime Video on Sept. 2. It is said to be the most expensive ever made, with a reported budget of $465 million. Amazon bought the rights from the Tolkien estate for $250 million in 2017.

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, told The Hollywood Reporter last year that while the number is a “crazy headline that’s fun to click on,” “that is really building the infrastructure of what will sustain the whole series” which she called a “huge, world-building show.”

Salke also said that a “giant, global audience needs to show up to it as appointment television” but that they were “pretty confident that will happen.”

This week, the fan convention kicked off at the San Diego Convention Center. Many studios are spending a lot of money to promote upcoming films and TV shows. Comic-Con runs through Sunday.

Check out the trailer below!