Loki’s Bisexuality, According to Tom Hiddleston, May be Important

There is a devoted fan base for Loki of Asgard, who were delightedly surprised when it was revealed that he would get his own series after Thanos declared that there would be “no more resurrections this time.” Loki has come back in a major way!

The Disney Plus miniseries, Loki, allowed you to follow the God of Mischief without having to watch Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor. The series allowed for more depth and insight into an already complicated character.

The show’s title character finally came out as bisexual, one of the more recent discoveries. In a discussion with female version of Loki Sylvie. Loki‘s star, Tom Hiddleston, was asked about doing the miniseries in an interview with The Guardian, and what it meant for him, his character, and fans.

“I was just really honored to be asked. We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character – I wanted to make sure we didn’t lose the bits that people loved, while doing something new. I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it. It was a small step, and there’s further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us.”

Loki is the first openly gay character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, but when Thor: Love and Thunder debuts in July, Tessa Thompson’s King Valkyrie will be looking for a queen. Fans have long complained that the MCU doesn’t include enough LGBTQ+ characters, but as the franchise progresses, we should see a change in representation both on both the big and small screens.

Loki is available on Disney Plus.